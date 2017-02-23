15 remarkable stats to put Kansas' Big 12 title streak in perspective

At first, the streak was notable for the parade of exemplary individual talents that Kansas overcame. More recently, the overall quality of the Big 12’s top teams has posed the greatest threat.

No matter what, one thing has always remained constant: The Jayhawks have always found a way to turn back all challengers.

Kansas clinched at least a share of its record-tying 13th straight Big 12 title on Wednesday night with an 87-68 victory over TCU. The third-ranked Jayhawks (26-3, 13-2) now hold a three-game lead over Baylor, West Virginia and Iowa State with just three conference games left to play.

UCLA is the lone team besides Kansas to ever capture 13 straight conference championships in a row, launching the run at the height of the John Wooden dynasty in 1967 and concluding it in 1979. Only Gonzaga (11), UNLV (10) and UConn (10) have even put together league title streaks that reached double figures.

To put Kansas’ accomplishment into perspective, consider how different the world was before the streak started. In 2004, Friends aired its final episode, Lindsay Lohan was a beloved fresh-faced movie star and Janet Jackson taught us the phrase “wardrobe malfunction.

In a sport in which NCAA tournament success often overshadows regular season achievements, Kansas’ conference title streak should not be overlooked. Here are 15 stats that help exemplify how unfathomable Kansas’ streak truly is:

4,735: Days since another Big 12 team celebrated an outright Big 12 title. On March 6, 2004, Oklahoma State throttled Texas A&M to claim the Big 12 title by two games over Texas and Kansas.

4: Times in the past 13 years that another Big 12 team has managed to share the league title with Kansas. Oklahoma did it in 2005, Texas did it in 2006 and 2008 and Kansas State did it in 2013.

3: The Big 12’s average conference RPI since 2005, proof that Kansas hasn’t just beaten up on a bunch of nobodies. Four times during the Jayhawks’ title streak, the Big 12 has been college basketball’s top conference, 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

16: Number of AP All-Americans on opposing Big 12 teams during the streak, a list that includes the likes of Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and Michael Beasley. Baylor’s Johnathan Motley and Iowa State’s Monte Morris could add to that list this year.

158: Consecutive weeks Kansas has spent in the AP Top 25, by far the longest in the nation. Only twice since 2005 has Kansas fallen out of the AP poll — for 14 weeks during the 2005-06 season and four eight weeks during the 2008-09 season.

6: Home losses suffered by Kansas against Big 12 foes during the streak, less than one every two years. Iowa State is the only Big 12 team to beat Kansas twice in Lawrence during the streak

0: Big 12 teams that have swept Kansas during the regular season during the streak. West Virginia came as close as any team has this season, winning in Morgantown and blowing a late 14-point lead in Lawrence.

