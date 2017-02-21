Prosecutor: Kevin Olsen threatened to kill woman and himself before alleged sexual assault

Prosecutors say Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen threatened to kill himself and the woman he allegedly sexually assaulted before the incident happened Sunday morning.

A Mecklenberg County attorney said Monday in court that Olsen and the woman went out together Saturday night. After the two were no longer in each other’s company as the night went on, Olsen sent her a text saying he was going to kill her. Things escalated from there. From the Charlotte Observer:

Eventually, the pair reunited and used Uber to get back to Olsen’s apartment early Sunday morning. There, Northrup said, Olsen remained upset about the evening “and some events in his life.” He grabbed a phone charger and wrapped it around his neck, threatening to kill himself, the prosecutor said. The victim, according to Northrup, calmed Olsen down. But the argument flared up again. Olsen first struck her with a pillow, then punched her in the face, Northrup said. He then assaulted her three times, Northrup said, with the victim crying at some point during the attack.

Charlotte suspended Olsen on Monday after he turned himself in to authorities Sunday afternoon. Olsen bonded out of jail Monday afternoon. He’s facing charges of forcible rape, cyberstalking and assault on a female. The woman said she was able to leave Olsen’s apartment after the incident when Olsen fell asleep.

The QB’s attorney told the Observer that Olsen denies “99 percent” of the allegations by the prosecutor.

Olsen, a former quarterback at Miami, is the brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen. Charlotte is his third college. He was dismissed from Miami after a DUI arrest and then dismissed from Towson for a violation of team rules.

He started six games in 2016 and completed approximately 50 percent of his passes.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg