NHL-Highlights of Thursday's NHL games

Feb 9 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Thursday:

Penguins 4, Avalanche 1

Patric Hornqvist scored two goals and Matt Murray had 27 saves as Pittsburgh beat Colorado.

Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, Chris Kunitz scored into an empty net and Justin Schultz and Matt Cullen had two assists apiece for the Penguins.

Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and Calvin Pickard stopped 26 shots for the Avalanche.

Canadiens 5, Coyotes 4 (OT)

Max Pacioretty had two goals and two assists, Andrei Markov and Alex Radulov each scored and Alex Galchenyuk buried a wrist shot from the slot in overtime to lift Montreal over Arizona.

Carey Price made 20 saves for the Canadiens.

Christian Dvorak had two goals, and Max Domi and Alex Goligoski also scored for the Coyotes, who got 35 saves from Mike Smith.

Ducks 5, Sabres 2

Corey Perry had two goals and an assist to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Rickard Rakell, Antoine Vermette and Andrew Cogliano also scored for the Ducks. John Gibson made 21 saves.

Jack Eichel and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for the Sabres. Robin Lehner made 39 saves.

Capitals 6, Red Wings 3

John Carlson scored the go ahead goal early in the third period and Washington held off a challenge from Detroit to pick up its 11th straight home win.

T.J. Oshie had two goals and Marcus Johansson, Brett Connolly and Nicklas Backstrom also scored for the Capitals while Braden Holtby made 14 saves.

Andreas Athanasiou scored two goals and Henrik Zetterberg once for the Red Wings.

Rangers 4, Predators 3

Chris Kreider's 22nd goal early in the third period put New York ahead in a victory against Nashville.

J.T. Miller scored twice and Michael Grabner once for the Rangers other goals while Henrik Lundqvist made 34 saves.

Cody McLeod, Calle Jankrok and Roman Josi scored for the Predators.

Islanders 3, Flyers 1

John Tavares, Jason Chimera and Casey Cizikas scored goals and Thomas Greiss stopped 33 of 34 shots to lead New York over Philadelphia.

Wayne Simmonds scored the only goal for the Flyers.

Canucks 3, Blue Jackets 0

Daniel Sedin, Loui Eriksson and Jayson Megna scored goals, and Ryan Miller made 33 saves as Vancouver shut out Columbus.

Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 of the 24 shots he faced.

Bruins 6, Sharks 3

Playing in front of a sparse crowd because of a blizzard, Boston got a goal from David Backes at 52 seconds and never trailed in their win against San Jose.

Patrice Bergeron had a goal and three assists and David Pastrnak scored two goals.

Tim Schaller and Brad Marchand also scored for the Bruins while Joe Thornton, Timo Meier and Justin Braun scored for the Sharks.

Kings 6, Panthers 3

Jeff Carter scored twice and added two assists to lead Los Angeles over Florida.

Dustin Brown, Tanner Pearson, Tyler Toffoli and Dwight King also scored for the Kings.

The Panthers got goals by Jonathan Marchessault, Jussi Jokinen and Aleksander Barkov.

Blues 2, Maple Leafs 1 (OT)

Vladimir Tarasenko scored 20 seconds into overtime as St. Louis defeated Toronto.

It was the 26th goal of the season for Tarasenko. Patrik Berglund also scored for the Blues.

Morgan Rielly scored for the Maple Leafs.

Frederik Andersen made 38 saves in the Toronto goal, while Blues goaltender Jake Allen stopped 31 shots.

Senators 3, Stars 2

Mark Stone, Dion Phaneuf and Chris Kelly all scored for the Senators as Ottawa put themselves back on track with a win over Dallas.

The Senators had lost their previous two games by a combined count of 10-0.

Jamie Benn and Antoine Roussel replied for the Stars.

Senators goalie Mike Condon made 31 saves, while Kari Lehtonen stopped 16 shots for Dallas.