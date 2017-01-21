NHL-Highlights of Friday's NHL games

Jan 20 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Friday:

Penguins 7, Hurricanes 1

Conor Sheary scored twice and the Pittsburgh Penguins produced their second huge offensive output of the week in a 7-1 romp past the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night at PNC Arena.

Trevor Daley, Carl Hagelin, Chris Kunitz, Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin also scored as the Penguins won back-to-back road games for the first time since Dec. 8 and 10.

Penguins goalie Matthew Murray made 27 saves.

Blackhawks 1, Bruins 0

Scott Darling stopped 30 shots in his first start in two weeks and Marian Hossa scored with 1:26 remaining, giving Chicago a victory over slumping Boston.

Hossa took a pass from Tanner Kero that went through the legs of defenseman Adam McQuaid and easily beat Tuukka Rask for his 516th career goal and 17th of the season.

Sabres 3, Red Wings 2 (overtime)

Kyle Okposo scored with 26 seconds remaining in overtime to lead Buffalo over Detroit.

Sam Reinhart and Ryan O'Reilly also scored for the Sabres. Anders Nilsson made 32 saves.

Frans Nielsen and Darren Helm scored for the Red Wings, who saw a three-game win streak come to an end. Petr Mrazek made 34 saves.

Canadiens 3, Devils 1

Shea Weber and Max Pacioretty scored less than two minutes apart early in the third period to lead Montreal over New Jersey at Prudential Center.

Alex Galchenyuk scored a goal and set up two others while Alexander Radulov had three assists and Al Montoya made 16 saves to pick up the win for the Canadiens.

Canucks 2, Panthers 1

Luca Sbisa's goal at 3:07 of the third period lifted the Vancouver Canucks to a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

Sbisa put the Canucks ahead just over three minutes into the third period as he roofed a wrist shot from the slot during a scramble.

Predators 3, Oilers 2

Ryan Ellis and James Neal scored shootout goals for Nashville Predators, who completed a sweep of Alberta with a victory over Edmonton.

Viktor Arvidsson and Ellis scored in regulation for the Predators.