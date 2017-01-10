NHL 2017 All-Stars for Metro, Atlantic: Matthews, Simmonds are first-timers

We knew heading into Tuesday that Carey Price would captain the Atlantic Division and Sidney Crosby would lead the Metropolitan Division at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game. But now we know who their teammates will be the weekend of Jan. 28-29 during the festivities in Los Angeles.

First up, the Atlantic Division roster, with the reminder that the NHL tries to get every team represented.

FORWARDS

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Frans Nielsen, Detroit Red Wings

Kyle Okposo, Buffalo Sabres

Vincent Trochek, Florida Panthers

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators

Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens

GOALIES

Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins

Head coach: Michel Therrien, Montreal Canadiens

• It’s hard given the new All-Star format to have “snubs” since there are limited spots and every team in each division needs to repped. So of course there will be cases for Max Pacioretty, David Pastrnak and James van Riemsdyk up front and Rasmus Ristolainen, Jeff Petry and Mike Green on the blue line, but there are always injury replacement that pop up and open the door for someone left out.

• Sad that Jaromir Jagr won’t be involved again, but he could still be in LA that weekend as the league announces the remaining 67 greatest players in NHL history. Surely, JJ will be on the list, but will he be at STAPLES Center in person?

Moving on, here’s who will be on Sid’s team:

FORWARDS

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils

Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Wayne Simmonds, Philadelphia Flyers

John Tavares, New York Islanders

DEFENSEMEN

Justin Faulk, Carolina Hurricanes

Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets

Ryan McDonagh, New York Rangers

GOALIES

Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets

Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals

Head coach: John Tortorella, Columbus Blue Jackets

• There’s got to be a way to get Cam Atkinson to LA, right? Some forward is going to pull out and make it so that the Blue Jackets’ 19-goal scorer goes, right? Crosby, Malkin and Ovechkin are always going to be your definites to get selected, which hurts the likes of Phil Kessel and Nicklas Backstrom.

• It’s nice to see Wayne Simmonds get some love as he’s one of the league’s most under-appreciated players.

• Justin Schultz and Zach Werenski weren’t selected despite leading, along with McDonagh, the division in scoring among defensemen.

• If there was a third goalie spot you’d have to think it goes to Matt Murray, yeah?

Here are the rosters for the Central/Pacific Divisions.

– – – – – – –

