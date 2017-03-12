New Orleans wins a big one with Anthony Davis going off, and DeMarcus Cousins on the bench

We’re not sure what the New Orleans Pelicans are fighting for, beside the obvious. What we do know is that, despite what could have been an anonymous late-season run for the postseason hopeful, the team will make things worth following.

Recently-acquired star DeMarcus Cousins mostly sat down the stretch of Saturday’s impressive Pelicans road win over the Charlotte Hornets, in favor of stretch big forward Dante Cunningham. Working on his birthday, longtime Pelican Anthony Davis dominated the late stages as the new 24-year old pushed ahead for 46 points, 21 rebounds, three assists and zero turnovers against a smallish-yet-game Hornets team that entered the night ranked ninth in the NBA defensively.

The stalwart big man and All-Star Game MVP went off in the 125-122 overtime win, making 18-31 from the floor alongside 4-5 from long range:





It was that All-Star Game, and weekend, that may have led to Davis being paired with Cousins in the first place: Sacramento general manager Vlade Divac reportedly felt a need to encourage engagement with the host franchise above all available else. Cousins has struggled within both team and personal ranks since moving to NOLA, though.

The Pelicans have eagerly warmed to his presence, but the win over Charlotte left the team at 3-6 with Boogie since the deal, the Pelicans have won just once with DeMarcus in the lineup (against cellar-dwelling Los Angeles) and Cousins was nowhere to be seen in the Pelicans lineup down the stretch of late regulation and overtime play:

DeMarcus Cousins checked out with 9:25 remaining. Has 5 fouls. So much for Boogie and AD trying to figure it out together. — The Bird Writes (@thebirdwrites) March 12, 2017





Cousins was hampered with foul trouble throughout the game while working against Charlotte’s less-sizable lineup. After dealing two centers at the trade deadline, and with starter Frank Kaminsky and big man Miles Plumlee on the bench due to injury concerns, the Hornets had to go small with Marvin Williams and Nicolas Batum acting as the big forwards alongside pivotman Cody Zeller (who played nearly 40 minutes in the loss).

New Orleans prevailed, but Cousins was out of sorts: 11 points on 4-11 shooting, six turnovers, five fouls, four rebounds and four assists in nearly 26 minutes of play. Cousins has missed 32 of 49 shots over his last three games with his new team, good for a 34.6 mark from the floor. The Pelicans were up 86-81 when he left the contest, as Charlotte made an expected run while on its home floor late in the fourth quarter.





Davis’ stats haven’t suffered as terribly per Cousins’ presence, but it is also worth noting that the Pelicans have struggled considerably with DeMarcus on the team in comparison to the team’s relative ease in which it played mediocre ball against a tough schedule prior to the transaction.

It wasn’t even a given that Anthony Davis would be able to play on his birthday night, as the forward/center had to leave Wednesday’s contest against the Raptors due to a bruised right wrist, yet returned to play with full blessings after the MRI results turned up negative.

Davis, following his big night, stayed grinning:

“Just wanted to go out there and compete to the highest level and just tried to lead the team to a victory,” Davis said of his late-game mindset. “I was able to do that tonight. Other guys stepped up and made big plays as well. But down the stretch, I was just trying to help the team win.”

And about the absence of his new teammate?

“It’s Coach’s decision,” Davis said. “All that matters is that we won. All that other stuff, it doesn’t matter. No one cares about that. We’re just trying to get wins. Whatever it takes.”

When asked about pairing Cousins with Davis on the floor, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said: “What we need is time to make it work.”

And his other center’s big night?

”I thought the movement he had and the spacing he created is the way he got most of his shots,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry told reporters after the game. ”He was very good creating and going quickly and not giving them an opportunity to double him. When he does that and gets into space and he’s feeling good about his shot.”

Ah, yeah. Spacing. It’s of paramount importance when you’re, as Gentry says, trying to “make it work.” Kind of hard with another shot-happy center rolling around the pain, especially one as lumbering as Cousins.

