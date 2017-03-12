March Madness 2017 bubble predictions: Assessing the final contenders for NCAA tournament bids

Selection Sunday is here. Finally. The selection committee has made almost all of its decisions, the bracket reveal is hours away, and soon enough, the field for the 2017 NCAA tournament will be set.

Before it is, though, there are a few decisions to make. A detailed breakdown of the field reveals that, of the 36 at-large spots available, 31 or 32 are locked up; four or five bids are still up for grabs, with nine or 10 teams hoping to snatch them and run to the Big Dance.

With six automatic bids still to be handed out on Sunday, here’s a look at how the field stands heading into Selection Sunday:

Automatic qualifiers (32): Villanova, Gonzaga, Arizona, Wisconsin/Michigan, Iowa State, Duke, SMU/Cincinnati, Kentucky/Arkansas, Wichita State, VCU/Rhode Island*, Middle Tennessee State, Yale/Princeton, UNC-Wilmington, Vermont, Nevada, East Tennessee State, Kent State, South Dakota State, Bucknell, Iona, Northern Kentucky, Florida Gulf Coast, Winthrop, Northern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Mount St. Mary’s, North Carolina Central, Texas Southern, North Dakota, New Mexico State, UC Davis, Troy/Texas State

At-large locks (28/29): North Carolina, Kansas, Oregon, Kentucky/Arkansas, Louisville, UCLA, Butler, Notre Dame, Florida State, Baylor, West Virginia, Florida, Purdue, SMU/Cincinnati, Wisconsin/Michigan, Virginia, Minnesota, Creighton, Maryland, Miami, Dayton, St. Mary’s, VCU*, Virginia Tech, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, Seton Hall, Providence

At-large near-locks (3): Marquette, Xavier, Michigan State

Bubble (9/10 teams for 4/5 spots*): Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Kansas State, Wake Forest, Illinois State, USC, Rhode Island*, Illinois, California, Iowa

*Of the six conference tournament championship games on Sunday, the one that can change the shape of the bubble is the Atlantic 10 title game (12:30 p.m. ET, CBS). If VCU wins, there are 28 at-large locks, three near-locks, and 10 bubble teams, including Rhode Island, for five spots. If Rhode Island wins, VCU remains an at-large lock; there are 29 at-large locks, three near-locks, and nine bubble teams, excluding Rhode Island, for four spots.

The above list is not in any order. The one below is. Here’s an educated guess at which of those 10 teams the selection committee will place in the field, and which of those 10 it will leave out:

The following assumes a VCU win in the Atlantic 10 final. If Rhode Island wins, it secures its spot, but because these predictions have the Rams as the last team in the field anyway, nothing else on the bubble would change.

IN

32. Vanderbilt | 19-15 | RPI: 38 | SOS: 1 | T50: 6-8 | T100: 11-14 | R/N: 8-10

No 15-loss team has ever made the NCAA tournament as an at-large. But that’s not a reason to keep Vandy out. On the contrary, it’s the only reason we feel the need to mention the Commodores here at all. Their record against the top 50 is better than some bubble teams’ records against he top 100. Outside of a loss at lowly Missouri, Vanderbilt’s résumé is as robust as bubble résumés come. In addition to three wins over Florida (RPI No. 8), its victory over Iowa State in the SEC/Big 12 challenge is looking better and better. So is a 13-point road victory over Arkansas. The Commodores are in.

33. USC | 24-9 | RPI: 41 | SOS: 71 | T50: 2-6 | T100: 6-8 | R/N: 10-6

The more you look at USC’s résumé, the more the Trojans’ look to be closer to Vanderbilt than the rest of the pack. A non-conference win over SMU is a huge plus; a November road win at Texas A&M shouldn’t be overlooked either, nor should a neutral site victory over BYU. USC went undefeated outside the Pac-12, and in conference play did about what you’d expect a bubble team to do. It got one massive win over UCLA, and suffered one rough (but semi-understandable) loss at Arizona State. A home loss to Cal doesn’t help, nor do two losses each to the Pac-12’s big three, but none of those scars are all that damaging. And when you consider that the Cal and Utah losses came without Bennie Boatwright, who missed all of December and January with an injury, USC feels even more like an NCAA tournament team.

