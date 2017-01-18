Four Corners: Which NBA storyline are you sick of hearing about?

We’ve reached the halfway point of the 2016-17 NBA season. While the rest of the campaign promises to feature plenty to get excited about — the continued emergence of a new crop of young stars, the Golden State Warriors’ run at a second straight 70-win season, the location tag on Joel Embiid’s next Instagram post — there are also some plotlines and developments that we’d kind of rather be done with, if we’re being honest.

The topic for this week’s Four Corners roundtable: Which 2016-17 storyline are you already the most sick of? The BDL staff made its picks for things we wouldn’t mind seeing hit the back-burner for the rest of the season. Let’s hear yours in the comments.

Draymond, still kickin’ up dust

I enjoy a 6-foot-8, 250-pound LeBron James flopping and resting his head in the crook of his elbow as though he’d been leveled by a Clothesline from Hell just as much as the next guy. But Draymond Green’s antics afterward — the initial disgust at the call, engaging Richard Jefferson, mocking the flop and shaking his head throughout the replay process — was just as tiresome.

Because it was a flagrant foul. And that’s the thing. Whether Green’s literally or figuratively being a pain in the groin, you get the feeling there isn’t much forethought going into either, and what’s worse, there’s always an excuse to follow. The only time Green has taken responsibility for one of his many groin-related activities is when he shared a picture of his on social media.

We spent the offseason debating whether Green’s punch to LeBron’s groin and subsequent suspension for Game 5 of the NBA Finals cost the Golden State Warriors a second straight title. Reports since have indicated Green’s antics can cause rifts in Golden State’s locker room, to the point where Warriors coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers openly acknowledged that the two-time Defensive Player of the Year runner-up needs to find that boiling point between playing with the emotion that’s made him so successful and steaming “over the brink.”

Meanwhile, Green got arrested over the summer for allegedly bumping a Michigan State football player in a bar, asking, “Do you know who I am?” and slapping him across the face, among other accusations. Questions about his judgment earned this response: “Being me has gotten me this far.” Soon afterward, he Snapchatted a picture of his nether-regions to his followers.

Green kicked and punched his way through so many NBA groins that the league made it a point of emphasis for referees this season … and yet, the Second Team All-NBA forward promptly entered 2016-17 with one more kick in the direction of Portland Trail Blazers guard Allen Crabbe’s coin purse. He’s since graduated to kicks to the head, at least in the case of the one that caught Houston Rockets star James Harden, and may have cost the Warriors a double-OT win.

Just stop kicking people, man. It’s not cool, and it’s not natural, no matter what you say.

LeBron baited Draymond into that Game 5 suspension, and while Monday’s result wasn’t as dramatic as a 3-1 Finals collapse, James got Green to bite again in a sequence that briefly gave the Cleveland Cavaliers life in an eventual 35-point defeat. As a result, Green is one step closer to a suspension for both flagrant and technical fouls, and that’s a bummer. I’d much rather talk about Green’s play on the court than debate whether his behavior cost the Warriors once again. — Ben Rohrbach

Market overcorrection: The new CBA enforces a star status quo

DeMarcus Cousins could — could! — sign a massive extension with his beloved Sacramento Kings this summer, a deal that would pay him well over $200 million (about $80 million more than he’d make signing even a maximum-salaried contract elsewhere) and keeping him a King until 2023. Stephen Curry sees no reason to leave the Bay. You shouldn’t even call Indiana Pacers general manager Larry Bird about Paul George, and Chris Paul needn’t worry about his latest setback, because the Clippers point guard will make bank as a free agent this offseason.

All could be ushered back home by the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) reached last month by the NBA and its players, due to the dollar disparity between the maximum contract you can earn with your current team and the top dollar you can earn with a new club as a free agent — even if your current club hasn’t a dollar’s worth of space under the salary cap.