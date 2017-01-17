Sources: 'Melo doesn't want to waive no-trade clause, leave Knicks

Carmelo Anthony is in his seventh season with the Knicks. (AP)

New York Knicks All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony has no desire to waive his no-trade clause and leave the franchise, league sources told The Vertical.

Anthony reaffirmed his longstanding commitment to remaining with the Knicks in a one-on-one meeting with New York president Phil Jackson on Tuesday, sources said.

While Anthony and Jackson have had a tepid relationship, the meeting was described “as business-like,” a league source told The Vertical.

The meeting had been the culmination of several days of acrimony after the publication of a disparaging story on Anthony by longtime Jackson assistant coach and ghostwriting author Charley Rosen.

In the meeting, Jackson told Anthony he did not subscribe to the criticisms in the article and the story did not speak for him, sources said.

The Knicks are spiraling, losers of 11 of 13 games to drop to 18-24 in the Eastern Conference.

Anthony has three years left on his contract, including an early termination option for the 2018-19 season. Anthony has $26.2 million guaranteed for the 2017-18 season and $27.9 million for the 2018-19 option season. If Anthony were to waive his no-trade clause, he’s owed a 15 percent trade kicker – roughly an additional $10 million.

