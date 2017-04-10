Ex-Lions receiver Titus Young sentenced to four years in prison after street fight

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Titus Young has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading no contest to assault in a 2016 street fight, per TMZ Sports.

Young, who played with the team in 2011 and 2012, has struggled to stay out of trouble before, during and after his brief NFL career. He pleaded no contest to one count of felony battery causing serious bodily injury in an incident that occurred January 2016 after Young had sneaked out of a court-ordered mental facility in Los Angeles. According to the report, Young got into an altercation with a neighbor that involved a deadly weapon and has been in county jail since last August.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiver was a star at Boise State and was drafted in Round 2 (44th overall) of the 2011 NFL draft, but he suffered from fights with opponents and teammates alike, disagreements with the coaching staff during a tumultuous 26-game stint and — infamously — was arrested twice in the same day in 2013. Young first was charged with driving under the influence, and later that day he was arrested again trying to break into an impound facility where his car was being stored.

Young was cut by the Lions in February 2013, claimed by the St. Louis Rams but released after only a week on their roster. He seemingly has been in trouble ever since.

Young also was arrested the same week as the DUI, charged with assaulting a police officer after he allegedly broke into a house. He also was arrested on five counts (one felony and four misdemeanors) of battery in 2014 after attacking his lawyer but did not go to jail, receiving five years’ probation.

Over the years, family members have spoken out with their worry about Young’s mental health and stability. Young’s father told Sports Illustrated in 2013 that he believes his son’s behavior can be attributed to a brain disorder connected to a concussion Young suffered as a rookie in 2011.

(h/t USA Today)

