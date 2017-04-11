Why haven't the Cleveland Indians won the World Series since 1948?

In 2004, the Boston Red Sox won a World Series for the first time since 1918. They won again in 2007, and 2013.

In 2010, the San Francisco Giants finally won their first World Series, more than a half-century after leaving New York; like the Red Sox, the Giants proceeded to win two more World Series (2012, 2014) in short order.

In 2016, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series for the first time since 1908.

View photos Left to right: Lou Boudreau, Rocky Colavito, Manny Ramirez and Francisco Lindor. (AP) More

I don’t believe in curses. But just as we used to hear too much about “The Curse of the Bambino” and “The Curse of the Billy Goat” — before the Red Sox and the Cubs finally cast off those imaginary shackles – we’ll hear about “The Curse of Rocky Colavito” until the Cleveland Indians break their championship drought, which now stands at 68 seasons.

And counting.

THE NEGLIGENCE AND MISMANAGEMENT OF THE ’50s and ’60s

The Indians’ failure to win a World Series in nearly 70 years has very little to do with the beloved Colavito, and very much to do with negligence and mismanagement, bookended by some bad luck near the beginning of the drought and toward the end.

When the Indians won the American League pennant, then beat the Boston Braves in the 1948 World Series, they’d come largely from nowhere, having not finished within 10 games of first place since 1940.

The Indians had hardly been a joke; they just weren’t the New York Yankees, who won almost every year. Baseball impresario Bill Veeck purchased the franchise in 1946, and almost instantly the Indians became interesting, thanks to gimmicky promotional stunts and the acquisition of great Negro Leaguers Larry Doby and Satchel Paige. The championship in 1948 was keyed, though, by career seasons from player-manager Lou Boudreau and rookie knuckleball pitcher Gene Bearden.

The Indians weren’t nearly as good in 1949, as both Boudreau and Bearden slumped. But they remained competitive, thanks largely to Doby and a tremendous quartet of starting pitchers. Veeck’s divorce compelled him to sell his stake in the club, but the club seemed in good hands when ex-Detroit Tigers slugger Hank Greenberg took over as co-owner and general manager. Beginning in 1949, the Yankees would win five straight American League pennants, but the Indians were usually within shouting distance, averaging 92 wins per season during those years.

Then came 1954. The Yankees won 103 games — the most for any team Casey Stengel ever managed — but it wasn’t nearly enough, because the Indians set an American League record with 111 wins … before getting swept by the New York Giants in the World Series.

The Indians could have won the 1954 World Series.

They didn’t.

They could have finished ahead of the first-place in Yankees in 1952, when they wound up just two games behind, or in 1955, when they finished three games out.

They didn’t.

After a few desultory seasons, there was an opening in 1959, when the Yankees nearly suffered their first losing season since the mid-‘20s. But the Chicago White Sox filled that opening, finishing five games ahead of the second-place Indians.

That season, the Indians drew nearly 1.5 million fans to cavernous Cleveland Stadium; just one year earlier, the club hadn’t managed even half that. Despite the disappointing finish — after spending most of the first half in first place, the Tribe spent most of the second half chasing Chicago — things seemed to be looking up for the franchise. And it’s not like 1954, or even 1948, were so terribly long ago. Every franchise, even the Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, had their ups and downs.

Then Trader Frank traded the Rock.

View photos In 1959, Rocky Colavito led the American League in home runs. (AP) More

Read More