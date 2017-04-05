An emotional MacArthur breaks down after Senators return (Video)

After an 18-month absence with concussions as part of an ongoing battle with head injuries that has persisted for Clarke MacArthur even before he last dressed for an NHL game, the hockey came easy.

Instead, it was the post-game interview that proved far more difficult.

After the Ottawa Senators inched closer to clinching a postseason berth with a 2-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings in his surprise return on Tuesday night, MacArthur broke down in his post-game interview with TSN.

Very emotional MacArthur returns to Sens lineup





MacArthur was limited to four games last season before working his way back to being a full participant in training camp in the fall. He would suffer a major setback, however, when he was blindsided by defenseman Patrick Sieloff in a scrimmage one day before Ottawa played its first preseason game.

Doctors ruled MacArthur out for the season in late January after he failed a baseline test. But his continued efforts saw him return to practice last month and eventually gain clearance from the medical team that has overseen his recovery.