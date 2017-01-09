Dr. Saturday's picks to win the College Football Playoff National Championship

The National Championship Game is here. After 15 weeks of the regular season and 40 bowl games, the last and biggest college football game of the season is upon us. And, fittingly, it’s a rematch of last season’s 45-40 thriller between Alabama and Clemson. Below are the Dr. Saturday staff’s predictions for the game. Spoiler alert: a few of us think there won’t be an Alabama repeat.

Graham Watson: Clemson 28, Alabama 24

Clemson’s whole goal this season was to get to this game and dethrone Alabama. Now that the chance is in front of the Tigers, they’re not going to let it slip.

That said, Alabama’s defense is going to be gunning for quarterback Deshaun Watson after the success he had a year ago. And the Tigers are going to have to get creative with their play calling to put up points. If Clemson can do that, it should put pressure on an Alabama offense that was suspect against Washington last week. Mix in a new offensive coordinator calling the plays and the Tide offense could be an unorganized mess.

Alabama is at its best in these high-pressure games, but this is Clemson’s chance to prove it’s ready to take the next step. I really think Clemson pulls off this upset victory with a late score.

Nick Bromberg: Clemson 34, Alabama 30

I feel a pick against Alabama may be ill-advised. The Tide are rightly favored by nearly a touchdown and common sense points to Alabama winning a fifth title in eight years. Full disclosure, I feel like my pick is more of a 51-49 proposition than anything close to a lock.

But that 51 percent leans Clemson because I think the Tigers have the best combination of quarterback and receivers that Alabama’s boa constrictor defense has faced all season. Clemson should be able to avoid being slowly suffocated by Alabama because Watson can make plays on his own. And has players like WR Mike Williams and TE Jordan Leggett to throw to when he escapes the pocket.

Plus, I think Clemson’s defensive line isn’t that far behind Alabama’s. Unless we’re going to see a new wrinkle from Alabama’s offense under new coordinator Steve Sarkisian, Clemson doesn’t have to worry about getting beat deep like it did last year. That lack of a big-play passing game will work in the Tigers favor. All this week Clemson’s defense has talked about being disciplined Monday night. If they’re as disciplined as they were vs. Ohio State, it should be enough for revenge for last season.

Sam Cooper: Alabama 34, Clemson 30

A lot of things are pointing in Clemson’s direction in this one. The Tigers were completely dominant against Ohio State on both sides of the ball. Deshaun Watson is the best quarterback in the country, and the Tigers’ defensive line is ferocious and is going against a true freshman quarterback with a brand new offensive coordinator calling plays.

But I’ve made that mistake of picking against Alabama and Nick Saban before. Not this time. I know how good Watson and his receivers are, but that Alabama defensive front is more than good. And if Clemson’s offense has a weak link, it’s the offensive line. That Tide front seven is going to make things tough on Watson, who is prone to interceptions.

