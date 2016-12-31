Derrius Guice, LSU run over Louisville in Citrus Bowl

No Leonard Fournette, no problem.

Fournette, LSU’s star running back who already declared for the NFL draft, sat out Saturday’s Citrus Bowl because his lingering ankle injury was not 100 percent. And like he has for much of the year, Derrius Guice filled in admirably.

In a 29-9 win over No. 13 Louisville, Guice racked up 138 yards on the ground, including an explosive 70-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Guice also made an impact in the return game. Just ask Louisville kicker Blanton Creque:

Guice wasn’t the only one making plays for the LSU offense. Aside from an ill-advised interception late in the first half, Danny Etling had a productive afternoon, throwing for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Malachi Dupre was Etling’s top target. Dupre caught seven balls for 139 yards, including this fantastic one-handed grab:

And while the LSU offense didn’t have a whole lot of trouble moving the ball, the Tigers’ defense did a phenomenal job containing Heisman winner Lamar Jackson and the explosive Louisville offense. Jackson was limited to just 153 yards passing and 33 yards. It was the first time all season Jackson did not reach the end zone.

The Cardinals had just 220 yards of offense overall and were a miserable 2-of-17 on third down.

Things were close early. Louisville actually led 3-0 after the first quarter, but LSU finally got things going in the second via two short Etling touchdown passes — one to tight end Colin Jeter and another to Guice — to take a 14-3 lead. The Tigers defense then added to that lead when Arden Key sacked Jackson in the end zone for a safety.

Louisville added a field goal to make it 16-6 at halftime, but Guice’s 70-yard score midway through the third extended the lead to 23-6 and pretty much put the game out of reach for the Cardinals.

The win gives LSU an 8-4 record to finish the season, including a 6-2 mark under Ed Orgeron, who had the interim tag lifted and will lead the program moving forward.

The loss is Louisville’s third straight, giving the Cardinals a 9-4 mark after starting the season 9-1.

