DeMarcus Cousins' emotional farewell to Sacramento: 'Every soul in the city matters to me'

The blockbuster trade that sent All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans has dominated NBA discussion over the last two days. From the moment the swap was finalized — which may or may not have been moments before Boogie learned of it himself, just after taking a seat in front of a gaggle of reporters shortly after the conclusion of Sunday’s 2017 NBA All-Star Game — the basketball-watching world has sought to unpack the deal and evaluate what it all means.

What it means for a Pelicans team that now boasts two of the NBA’s very best big men, in Cousins and All-Star MVP Anthony Davis. What it means for a Kings organization that comes away from the trade looking like a laughing stock (especially after general manager Vlade Divac claimed Monday afternoon that he’d received a “better offer” for Cousins two days earlier) and that now moves into a total rebuild. And what it means for Cousins himself, who now draws a line under seven years characterized by rampant and wide-ranging dysfunction, and begins to move into the next phase of his career, still in search of his first playoff appearance.

Part of what it means for Cousins is that he’ll be leaving Sacramento, the city he’s called home since the Kings drafted him with the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft. And as much you might think that’d leave Boogie elated — though it’s worth noting the Pelicans don’t exactly have a smooth and settled front office and ownership situation right now — it became clear Monday night that the exit stirred a more complicated set of emotions in Cousins:

During a going-away dinner/party on Monday night, Cousins spoke to a small crowd about his feelings on leaving the city. His emotional remarks were captured on video by Sacramento sports talk radio host Carmichael Dave.

“My love for this city has never changed,” said Cousins, his voice quaking before he turned away from the microphone and the audience, seemingly overcome. After a cry of “We love you, Boogie!” followed by a round of applause, Cousins got back to it.

“My love for this city’ll never change. Even though I’m gone, it’ll still be the same,” he said. “I’m still looking out for these kids. Every family in this city matters to me. Every soul in the city matters to me. Everything’s the same. I’m just not in a Kings uniform anymore, which is OK, because the love is still here. It’s still going to go on. Thank you.”

Video of Cousins’ emotional farewell spread like wildfire on the Internet late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, earning plaudits from a variety of sources, including fellow Western Conference All-Star and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry:

That Cousins spent much of his tenure with the Kings working to put down deep roots and build a strong connection to the city of Sacramento generated far fewer headlines than his frequent histrionics … due in part, as detailed in a tremendous January feature by ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz, to Cousins himself.

And then there exists one more possibility — that none of us knows the real DeMarcus Cousins at all. And if there’s evidence for that notion, it resides in the testimonials from those in the Kings’ locker room and front office about the constant but quiet nature of Cousins’ charity. One Kings exec notes that the PR department has tried on more than one occasion to get Cousins to be more vocal about his good deeds in the community. Case in point: In fall 2015, Cousins tried to keep quiet the news that he covered the funeral expenses for a slain local high schooler — but word of the donation was leaked by a city councilman who felt Cousins should be recognized.

“That act was not done in any braggadocious way and wasn’t done with any press release,” says Derrell Roberts, who runs Roberts Family Development Center, where he says Cousins is “quietly” supportive. “You can tell the difference between the person whose PR person sends you a press note or suggests how you might want to orchestrate the event. That’s not DeMarcus.”