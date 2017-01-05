College basketball Power Rankings, Jan. 5: Villanova still No. 1 despite loss

Welcome to the first, and certainly not the last, edition of The Dagger’s weekly college basketball power rankings. With conference play now in full swing, we’ll be assessing the top of the sport’s food chain every Thursday until the NCAA tournament. I’ll ramble for a bit, then order the nation’s top teams 1 through 20, with explanations for each.

Our first opening ramble will serve to set the parameters for these rankings, and attempt to explain the thinking behind them. Power rankings aren’t based on merit — that’s the first thing to understand. Well, they are, but not win/loss merit. And not even win/loss adjusted for strength of competition merit.

They’re based on today and tomorrow. If you tell me today that I have to pick a team to go out on a basketball floor somewhere across America and win a game, which team would I choose? Based on all the evidence available, which team — players, coaches, schemes, everything — would I feel most confident in?

The point of the exercise isn’t just to champion a few squads and throw dirt on others. It’s to express an opinion by answering the questions above, and provide evidence and an argument — or just a fun tidbit — to support that opinion. But is there any one quantifiable metric that can explain power rankings? No. And are they subjective?

They’re subjective as hell, and that’s why they’re fun.

So we’ll do ‘em every Thursday. Twenty teams, in order. Five more to keep an eye (or two) on. And some charitable love for a few mid-majors. You can and should tweet at me (@HenryBushnell) to tell me that I’m wrong. Just make sure to tell me why.

1. Villanova | 14-1 | KenPom: 3 | AP: 1

But they just lost last night! Yes, they did. And yes, they’re still the best team in the country. Winning at Hinkle isn’t easy. Winning 20 games in a row isn’t either. And the latter is a much more pertinent indicator than the former. In fact, even in defeat, the freshman-to-sophomore leap of Jalen Brunson has been the most recent of many encouraging signs. Brunson looked masterful as the pick-and-roll ball handler against both Creighton and Butler. He, Josh Hart and Kris Jenkins just need a bit more scoring from their supporting cast.

2. Kentucky | 12-2 | KenPom: 1 | AP: 6

You know that man or woman to whom you’re really attracted, but who possesses one personality trait that you just can’t get over? That’s Kentucky, and the fatal flaw is — or could be — De’Aaron Fox’s jumpshot. Teams are going to game-plan around conceding it, and Fox has to start hitting from 21-plus feet at a clip greater than 13.8 percent, and from midrange at a clip greater than 28.3 percent (per Hoop-Math). That’s not to say Kentucky isn’t capable of winning a national championship if Fox doesn’t improve. But that one additional asset would make the Wildcats elite.

3. Duke | 13-2 | KenPom: 4 | AP: 8

Real Duke analysis to come next week. For now, let’s talk about Grayson Allen, who returned to the Blue Devils’ starting lineup Wednesday after serving a one-game suspension. Or rather, let’s talk about why we shouldn’t be talking so much about Allen. Never has a player sparked so much irrational outrage. Of course he was wrong. He kicked somebody. He should have been suspended. He was. And you can dislike him. You can question the length of the suspension. That’s fine! But to vilify an athlete to the extent that Allen has been vilified, while other college athletes who have punched or allegedly raped women return to the field or court with far less of an uproar, is absolutely absurd.

4. Baylor | 14-0 | KenPom: 6 | AP: 2

Baylor is one win away from the program’s first-ever No. 1 ranking, and rightfully so. It’s one of only two unbeatens left in men’s college basketball, and has been a wonderful surprise through two months. The leading reason? Jo Lual-Acuil, a 7-foot South Sudanese center who transferred to Baylor from community college, sat out last year due to a heart issue, and now is a rim-protecting menace at the back of the Bears’ defense. Offense was never the issue for Scott Drew’s team. Defense held it back last year, but Lual-Acuil’s presence — he blocks 15 percent of opponents’ two-point shots when he’s on the floor — has led to stark improvement on that end of the floor, all the way into the top 10 in adjusted efficiency. That’s why Baylor could soon top the AP poll.