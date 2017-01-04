Duke's Grayson Allen reinstated after sitting out only one game

Grayson Allen’s indefinite suspension lasted only one game.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski reinstated his preseason All-American in time for him to start Wednesday night’s home game against Georgia Tech.

The incident that caused Allen’s suspension took place late in the first half of Duke’s 72-61 victory over Elon on Dec. 21. As Elon’s Steven Santa Ana spun past him on the baseline, Allen stuck out his right leg and swept his opponent’s left leg out from under him, a play very reminiscent of two previous tripping incidents that landed the combo guard in the national media’s crosshairs.

In a Feb. 8 matchup with Louisville, Allen stuck both his legs out and appeared to intentionally trip Cardinals forward Ray Spalding as he ran up floor, resulting in a flagrant foul. Seventeen days later against Florida State, Allen lifted his left leg and tripped Xavier Rathan-Mayes as the Seminoles guard began to run up court, resulting in a public reprimand from the ACC but no suspension.

Allen’s third tripping incident inspired swift public outcry from fans and media for the Duke guard to receive a stiffer penalty. Krzyzewski initially was non-committal, but made up his mind the morning after.

Calling Allen’s actions “unacceptable and inexcusable,” Krzyzewski suspended Allen on Dec. 22 after the junior guard’s third tripping incident of the calendar year. Krzyzewski also later announced that he had stripped Allen of his captaincy as well.

The one game Allen missed was Duke’s 89-75 loss at Virginia Tech to open ACC play. The Blue Devils trailed from start to finish, relying too much on 1-on-1 isolation plays on offense and struggling to contain dribble penetration on defense.

Allen was not the only surprise starter in Duke’s lineup Wednesday night at Georgia Tech. Harry Giles, the consensus top prospect in the 2016 class, will make his first start for the Blue Devils after being eased into the rotation the past couple weeks following his third knee surgery in three years.