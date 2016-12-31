Oregon reasserts itself as a Pac-12 title threat by beating USC, UCLA

Reigning Pac-12 champion Oregon didn’t just trim college basketball’s list of unbeaten teams from six to four this week.

The Ducks also resoundingly reestablished themselves as a threat to win the league for a second straight year.

Only two nights after toppling second-ranked UCLA on a last-second 3-pointer from forward Dillon Brooks, Oregon required no buzzer-beating drama to defeat USC. Brooks erupted for a season-high 28 points and senior guard Dylan Ennis added 20 as the Ducks cruised to a 84-61 rout of the 21st ranked Trojans.

Oregon led by nine at halftime, by 20 five minutes into the second half and by as many as 31 points with eight minutes to go. Only after Dana Altman inserted his backups did USC finally cut into the deficit and make the final score more respectable.

Victories over two teams that were a combined 27-0 serve as a massive leap forward for an Oregon team that began the season in the top five in the AP poll but started unexpectedly slowly.

First came a 66-49 beatdown at Baylor with Brooks out while recovering from offseason foot surgery. Next was a loss to Georgetown in the Maui Invitational quarterfinals on a day in which Brooks only played sparingly off the bench. Even ensuing closer-than-expected wins over Tennessee, UConn and Boise State hardly inspired confidence.

Brooks’ health is the biggest change for Oregon over the course of its 11-game win streak the past six weeks. The preseason All-American has injected new life into a stagnant Ducks offense with his ability to create mismatches and exploit them.

In a pair of performances sure to elevate him into the Pac-12 player of the year discussion, Brooks combined for 51 points against UCLA and USC. The 6-foot-7 forward was especially efficient Friday, sinking 5 of 6 shots from inside the arc, all four 3-pointers he attempted and 6 of 6 free throws.

As good as Brooks was against the Bruins and Trojans, his performance wasn’t the lone reason the Ducks looked like the top-five team they were supposed to be.

An Oregon team that had struggled to take care of the ball all season committed only 15 turnovers in two fast-paced games, a huge improvement in that area. The Ducks also consistently generated scoring chances in transition and knocked down enough 3-pointers to keep opposing defenses from sagging off their shooters and clogging the driving lanes.

But while Oregon’s progress on offense is encouraging, it’s the Ducks’ interior defense that will be their season-long strength. USC shot 31 percent from the field on Friday because the Trojans could not get any clean looks around the rim against long-armed shot blockers Jordan Bell and Chris Boucher.

The one silver lining during Oregon’s sluggish start to the season was that Dana Altman’s teams have tended to peak in March, not November or December. For example, last year’s Ducks lost to UNLV and Boise State in non-conference play and dropped their Pac-12 opener to Oregon State by double digits before going on a late-season run that propelled them to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

It’s now a lot easier to envision Oregon reaching those heights again this season.

With Brooks recapturing his All-American form, Bell and Boucher protecting the rim and others making timely contributions, the Ducks look like a team capable of challenging UCLA and Arizona in the Pac-12 and even living up to their lofty preseason expectations.

