Under heavy pressure, Richard Pitino has engineered an unlikely turnaround

On the heels of a scandal-tainted 23-loss season marred by the suspension or dismissal of five players, Minnesota coach Richard Pitino’s job appeared to be dangling by a thread.

The athletic director who hired him had previously resigned in disgrace. Frustrated fans who once cheered him clamored for him to be replaced. Even the university president stoked the flames of discontent last May when he declared himself “profoundly disappointed” with the state of the basketball program.

“You win eight games, you have to suspend some players, and you’re going to get a lot of criticism,” Pitino told Yahoo Sports. “That’s just the way that it works. Nobody is immune to that. With that being said, there was always an inner confidence among our staff that we were a year away from turning the corner. I felt we would have our most complete team this year. When you have an important season in front of you, it’s nice to know that.”

Pitino’s optimism no longer sounds delusional now that newcomer-laden Minnesota has emerged as one of college basketball’s most surprising success stories. The same Golden Gophers program that didn’t win a conference game until after Valentine’s Day last season upset 15th-ranked Purdue in West Lafayette last Sunday, improving its overall record to an impressive 13-2. (Now 14-2 after a road win at Northwestern on Thursday.)

It’s too soon to declare Minnesota an NCAA tournament team, but it’s abundantly clear the Gophers will exceed preseason projections that had them finishing near the bottom of the Big Ten for a second straight year. Not only do they own solid non-league victories over Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Texas Arlington, the only two setbacks they’ve endured all season are a narrow loss at surging Florida State and an overtime heartbreaker against Michigan State.

“More than anything, what I’m proud of with these guys is their resiliency,” Pitino said. “We had a very, very difficult season last year and they had to sit and hear about it all offseason. We deserved all the criticism we got, but it’s always challenging when you can’t do anything about it. They dealt with it, they worked extremely hard on and off the floor to improve and now they’re doing a lot of good things.”

Minnesota’s turnaround stems from the influx of talent Pitino recruited to bolster last year’s overmatched roster. Four of the Gophers’ top seven players are newcomers including impact transfer Reggie Lynch and prized freshmen Amir Coffey and Eric Curry.

It’s Lynch who has been the chief catalyst for Minnesota’s rise from 162nd nationally in points per possession surrendered last season to 17th this season. The 6-foot-10 Illinois State transfer is fourth in the country in blocks at 3.4 per game. His ability to alter shots around the rim has enabled Minnesota’s longer, more athletic perimeter corps to defend aggressively out to the 3-point arc without fear of giving up uncontested layups should they get beat off the dribble.

When Minnesota is most dangerous, it’s turning defensive stops into transition buckets. Leading scorer Nate Mason is the Gophers’ lone reliable outside shooter, but the team moves the ball unselfishly, makes good decisions in the open court and excels at getting to the free throw line.

“It all stems from our defense,” Pitino said. “If we make our opponent go against our set defense, I’m moderately confident we can get a stop. When we do get stops, we get out on the break. I think we’re pretty good out on the break, especially when we have certain lineups in.”

An aggressive, defensive-oriented team is what former Minnesota athletic director Norwood Teague envisioned four years ago when he fired accomplished veteran Tubby Smith and hired the then-30-year-old Pitino.

It was an undeniably risky choice considering Pitino had only one year of head coaching experience, an 18-14 season at previously struggling Florida International. But the Pitino name carried clout in college basketball circles and Teague had faith in his ability to identify coaching talent, having hired a young unknown named Shaka Smart in 2009 at VCU.

Pitino led the veteran roster he inherited from Smith to the 2014 NIT title in his debut season and won a respectable 18 games the next year, but year three was one of the worst in Minnesota basketball history. The Gophers lost to South Dakota, South Dakota State and Milwaukee in non-league play and then dropped their first 13 Big Ten games before avoiding the ignominy of becoming the first team in program history to complete a winless conference season.

