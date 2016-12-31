Dwayne Bacon, Florida State win first of many wild ACC Saturdays with upset of Virginia

A little after 2 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon, while the college basketball world awaited the second half of Villanova-Creighton, it digested two stunning results involving two polarizing programs in America’s most compelling conference. Virginia Tech firmly stomped on the ‘Duke is the best team in the country’ narrative. Cellar-dweller Georgia Tech simultaneously stunned No. 9 North Carolina.

Wild day in the ACC, huh?

That’s what you probably thought. But the conference had a response: You ain’t seen nothing yet.

Around that same time, Virginia and Florida State tipped off what would turn out to be the game of the day in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers and Seminoles battled for 40 minutes, trading second-half swing for second-half swing. The visitors, widely considered a step below the conference’s top four of Duke, North Carolina, Virginia and Louisville, matched Tony Bennett’s team possession for possession like not many opponents can, and opened up a four-point lead with 25 seconds left.

Then Xavier Rathan-Mayes committed a silly foul that allowed the hosts to pull within two. Then came the craziest sequence of the day, courtesy of Virginia’s Kyle Guy and Florida State’s Dwayne Bacon:

What a wild finish in Charlottesville!!! Kyle Guy, baseline drive, baseline drift. But Dwayne Bacon is sizzling. 26 this half. pic.twitter.com/Om3E5gmXXz — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) December 31, 2016





Welcome to the 2016-17 ACC, where upset-infested, slugfest-heavy, talent-ridden Saturdays are about to become the norm.

Bacon’s 29 points and game-winner propelled Florida State to the top of the conference after one week. It is the only 2-0 team, already a game and a half ahead of preseason favorites Duke, North Carolina and Louisville, and a game ahead of Virginia, which had knocked off No. 6 Louisville on Wednesday.

It’s not even January yet, but the ACC is shaping up to be a riveting two-month-long melee, one that spares no heavyweight and involves every single one of the conference’s 15 teams — maybe even Boston College.

In fact, as the dust settled and the Seminoles celebrated their 60-58 win, about 200 miles to the north, Notre Dame’s Steve Vasturia splashed a three-pointer to put the Irish up one on Pittsburgh with two seconds remaining in overtime. Notre Dame held on for the 78-77 road win in a finish that almost mirrored the one in Charlottesville minutes earlier, and capped off a whirlwind four hours.

Those four hours began with the most surprising result of the day, North Carolina’s loss at Georgia Tech. The conference’s strength has been well-documented, with as many as 13 teams figuring to have NCAA Tournament potential, but the Yellow Jackets were one of the two teams that looked to be outside that group of 13. Yet they attacked Carolina’s guards, and pulled away from the heavily-favored Tar Heels in the second half behind 26 points from Josh Okogie.

Elsewhere, Wake Forest, who did figure to be in the mix in the middle of the conference, is already 0-2. The Demon Deacons gave away a second-half lead to Clemson, another intriguing second-tier squad that should give the top four teams fits throughout conference play.

Or maybe it’s not a four-team clique at the top, but rather a five-time one that includes Florida State. Or perhaps even six. That’s the classification Virginia Tech would choose to believe after it thoroughly outplayed Duke in its conference opener. The Hokies looked every bit of a match for the conference’s, and arguably the country’s, most talented team.

And if you were doubting the strength of the ACC, thinking the carnage was more a result of mediocrity at the top, just look to Indianapolis, where Louisville, which struggled at home against Virginia three days earlier, dominated one of the Big Ten’s favorites, Indiana.

With so much talent throughout the league — not just at the top, but everywhere in the middle, from Florida State all the way on down through NC State and Georgia Tech — Dec. 31 is bound to be just the first of many enthralling Saturdays of hoops in the ACC. And the fact that the conference’s presumed heavyweights are already peering up from the bottom of the standings will only amplify the entertainment value of January, February and March.