Bubble breakdown: Kansas State, TCU stun Big 12's top two

Of all the topsy-turvy bubble stories over the past five weeks, amid all the big wins and horrific losses, there was one intriguing tale — a quiet, gradual tale — that didn’t garner much attention: The Big 12, at one point potentially an eight-bid league, was skidding towards only five.

But in a span of nine hours on quarterfinal Thursday at the Big 12 tournament, that narrative zoomed into reverse. Eighth-seeded TCU played its way back into at-large contention with a stunning upset of No. 1 Kansas in the afternoon. In the nightcap, Kansas State went right at second-seeded Baylor and knocked off the sixth-ranked Bears.

In those nine hours, the Big 12 went from a five-bid league to one with the potential for seven. Both the Horned Frogs and Wildcats not only improved their bubble standing; they advanced to Friday’s semifinals, where they’ll be able to improve it even more. Here’s a look at the two biggest bubble winners of the day:

TCU STORMS BACK INTO BUBBLE MIX

No team’s season was more representative of the Big 12’s decline than TCU. Exactly a month ago, the Horned Frogs were 17-7, 6-5 in the conference, and a solid “in” according to most bracketologists. Then they lost seven games in a row — they just didn’t make headlines because six of the defeats were to NCAA tournament-caliber teams.

An entire month of winless basketball, however, nudged TCU off the bubble, step-by-step. With 29 days separating them from their last win, the Horned Frogs came to Kansas City in need of a Big 12 tournament run. A win Wednesday over Oklahoma gave them life.

A day later, TCU became the talk of champ week when it shocked No. 1 Kansas in its Big 12 quarterfinal. But how high did the upset propel Jamie Dixon’s team?

It vaulted them into at-large contention, but there is still work to do. TCU’s RPI remains in the 60s. It lost twice as many conference games as it won, and didn’t beat any of the Big 12’s big three during the regular season. Its non-conference schedule offered nothing to boast about. The most impressive data point was a home victory over Illinois State.

The good news for TCU, however, is that one quality win elicits opportunities for more. The Horned Frogs get a crack at scorching hot Iowa State in Friday’s semifinal. A win there would make things interesting. It also, of course, would bring them one win away from an automatic bid.

WIN AND IN FOR KANSAS STATE?

Kansas State bellied up to arguably the most physical team in the Big 12 and simply beat that team. This was not a fluke. This was not a plucky underdog. The Wildcats looked like a team that belonged in the NCAA tournament. The question, of course, is this: Does their résumé agree?

After a second win over what will be a 2- or 3-seed, the answer is probably yes. Kansas State also boasts a win over West Virginia and a road victory at Oklahoma State. The non-conference schedule was brutal, and is a noticeable scar on a decent conference résumé, but those four wins represent the exact type of quality that most bubble teams lack.

The Wildcats could certainly use another win over West Virginia on Friday. But only the selection committee truly knows if that’s a necessity.

MICHIGAN SOARS INTO D.C., KNOCKS OUT ILLINOIS

On the morning of the first bubble showdown at the 2017 Big Ten tournament, six hours before tipoff, Illinois, needing a win to leap from the wrong side of the cut line into the field, woke up at its hotel in Washington, D.C., and prepared for the biggest game of its season.

Its opponent, Michigan, was hundreds of miles away, on a bus to Detroit Metropolitan Airport. There, it would board a plane, fly to D.C., and board another bus to the Verizon Center after 20 hours of travel hell.

And there, in its practice uniforms, with the normal threads left behind on an evacuated plane, the Wolverines swooped in and put on a clinic, beating Illinois by 20 and effectively knocking the Illini off the NCAA tournament bubble.

Given the circumstances, it was as impressive a performance as possible for Michigan, who erased any doubt over its bubble status and solidified itself in the field. The Wolverines look like an 8- or 9-seed with some serious upset potential.

