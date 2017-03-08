Plane with Michigan basketball team aboard slides off the runway, all passengers unharmed

Photo by AP.

The University of Michigan men’s basketball team was involved in a plane accident on Wednesday afternoon while attempting to travel to Washington, D.C., Sports Information Director Tom Wywrot said in an email.

“After attempting to take off in high winds, takeoff was aborted and, after strong braking, the plane slid off the runway,” the email said.

 


Wywrot said that the plane sustained serious damage but everyone onboard was unharmed and able to evacuate safely.

Michigan is making alternate travel plans.

 



The Wolverines are set to take on Illinois on Thursday at the Verizon Center in D.C.