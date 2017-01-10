And the 2016 college football catch of the year goes to...

Now that the dust (and confetti) has settled from the College Football Playoff National Championship, it’s time to reveal who had the best catch of the 2016 season.

All season long, your votes determined the best catch of each week until we had the final 14. And after multiple rounds of voting it came down to two: Ohio State’s Noah Brown, the No. 1 seed, and Memphis’ Anthony Miller, the No. 2 seed.

Here’s Brown’s catch:

And here’s Miller’s catch:

The winner is…

Anthony Miller!

Miller finished the season with 95 catches for 1,434 yards and 14 touchdowns, and most importantly, the catch of the year. Unless he declares for the NFL draft, Miller will have the chance to defend his crown in 2017 as a senior.

Thanks to everyone who voted all season long!

