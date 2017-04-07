49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock arrested for felony domestic violence, cut by team hours later

According to the city of Santa Clara, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock was arrested Thursday and charged with felony domestic violence.

A few hours later, new 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan cut Brock, a starter the last two seasons.

At about 9:35 p.m. Thursday, authorities responded to investigate a report of domestic violence, and officers learned that an adult female had visible injuries. The report said she was in a dating relationship with Brock. Brock was booked into Santa Clara County Jail. Bail was set at $50,000, according to NBC Bay Area. Marks were found around the female’s neck, NBC Bay Area said.

On Friday afternoon, the 49ers announced they had cut Brock.





This was the first time the new 49ers power structure of coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have dealt with a situation of this magnitude. Brock has been a starter for each of the past two seasons with the 49ers. He has been with the team since 2010.

The 49ers have had 15 arrests since 2012, according to the Sacramento Bee, but this was the first this offseason since Lynch and Shanahan were hired. By cutting Brock so quickly, the new brass sent a message to all current and future 49ers players.

