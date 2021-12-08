Zion Williamson weighs 330 pounds right now?

Over the following few days, fans would go crazy trying to guess his current weight, but ESPN’s Tim MacMahon seems to have found the answer. According to his sources, Zion is at 330 pounds right now, which puts him among the heaviest players in NBA history. “The number I’ve heard from several places about Zion is 70 pounds higher than 260. You do the math.”

David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

Zion Williamson, 21, is rumored to be at 330 lbs now. For some frame of reference, Shaq’s playing weight at 21 was about 325. He’s more than half a foot taller than Zion. – 6:37 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Zion Williamson is still receiving treatment and “the Pelicans haven’t progressed him yet,” per Willie Green.

As for whether the soreness has dissipated in his right foot:

“Somewhat, but there’s still some things he’s dealing with and he’s trying to work through.” – 2:56 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Injury updates:

There’s been no change in Zion’s status. Wille Green said the team “hasn’t progressed him yet.”

Josh Hart did not practice today, but Green said he is likely to go through shootaround tomorrow. – 2:47 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

A storyline that informs a lot of the drama in Portland and Indiana: the 2023 draft has a chance to be awesome and Victor Wembanyama is the best prospect since Zion. We shouldn’t be surprised that teams are moving towards rebuilds right as his draft class approaches. – 2:26 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has yet to see NBA action this season as he rehabs from injury.

@David Aldridge tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell he’s concerned about the long term health of the young power forward #WBD pic.twitter.com/D18cHVAv0F – 2:00 PM

The Pelicans have poured resources, time and energy to protect Williamson’s health. They have changed members of the staff and even changed some of their culinary practices in an attempt to support him. They have talked with him about protecting his body from extra hits. Griffin has stood up for him privately, sending video clips to the league to illustrate how Williamson was getting beat up. When that didn’t work, Griffin ripped NBA referees publicly for not protecting Williamson and was fined $50,000. -via ESPN / November 19, 2021

I don’t know how much he currently weighs or if team officials have a target weight they want him to hit before he’s cleared. Based on what I’ve seen, I can say he doesn’t look like someone who’s severely out of shape. And even if he is in fantastic shape, the team will want him to go through a series of practices to see how his foot responds to a ramp-up in his workload and physical contact against other players. -via The Athletic / November 17, 2021

There’s a simple solution for Zion Williamson’s reported weight issues … so says Kenny “The Jet” Smith, who tells TMZ Sports all the Pelicans star needs to do is focus and eat less. -via TMZ.com / November 8, 2021