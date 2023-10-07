Zhaire Smith's food allergy story is harrowing

Zhaire Smith is in training camp with the Cleveland Cavaliers on an Exhibit 10 contract, meaning he is likely headed to the Cleveland Charge of the G-League this season as he tries to work his way back into the NBA. It's an opportunity.

Smith said he is grateful for the chance and no longer takes anything for granted. Smith — who was drafted with the No. 16 pick of the first round by the Suns and traded to Philadelphia for Mikal Bridges — played just six games as a rookie season, first because of a Jones fracture in his foot. Then he suffered a serious food allergy incident — Smith has both a peanut and sesame allergy — that he was fortunate to survive. Smith detailed what happened to Sam Yip Hoopshype:

Yes, it was Thai chicken. I ate that and the first symptoms started where my lips started swelling, so I drove home to try to heal. I started to brush my teeth and I was okay for about 10 minutes, then I started catching hives.

Then once that happened, I called somebody to come to try to give me Benadryl. Once I took Benadryl my toes started swelling and I called 911. Everything on my body felt like I was on fire. So 911 came, and I was just in the back of the van and was in the hospital for about a month and a half. Lost about 60 pounds, and my body was deteriorating so I really had to start from scratch on a feeding tube and wires all throughout my body. It was a tough situation to go through, but it made me stronger.

Smith, an athletic 6'3" guard out of Texas Tech, says he is healthy now and is trying to play his way back into the league. It's a smart roll of the dice by the Cavaliers just to see what he might have left. After all he's been through, it's hard not to root for Smith to find his way back and get a real chance in the association.