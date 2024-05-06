Zay Jones visiting with Titans on Monday

Zay Jones could be on his way to another AFC South team.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jones is visiting with the Titans on Monday.

Jones, 29, spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars. The veteran receiver caught 34 passes for 321 yards with two touchdowns in nine games last year. He had 82 receptions for 823 yards with five TDs in 2022.

A Buffalo second-round pick in 2017, Jones has appeared in 104 games with 67 starts for the Bills, Raiders, and Jaguars.

Tennessee offensive coordinator Nick Holz crossed paths with Jones with the Raiders and the Jaguars. Holz was Jacksonville’s passing game coordinator in 2023.