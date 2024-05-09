Zay Jones will visit the Chiefs today

Zay Jones' free agent tour will make its next stop in Kansas City today.

Jones has scheduled a visit with the Chiefs on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Chiefs will be the fourth stop on Jones' busy free agency tour this week. Jones has also visited the Titans, Cardinals and Cowboys. Jones became a free agent after the draft when the Jaguars cut him after using their first-round pick on wide receiver Brian Thomas.

The 29-year-old Jones spent the last two years with the Jaguars after previously playing for the Raiders and Bills. Last year he struggled with injuries all season and managed just 34 catches for 321 yards, but in 2022 he had 82 catches for 823 yards, and he could be a significant addition to some team's passing game.

The Chiefs went into the offseason knowing they needed to bolster the wide receiver position, and that need has grown greater because last year's No. 1 wide receiver, Rashee Rice, is facing legal trouble and a possible suspension. So far this offseason the Chiefs have signed free agent wide receiver Hollywood Brown and drafted wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round, and Jones could be another addition to a very different receiving corps in 2024.