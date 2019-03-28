Zack Greinke gets standing ovation from Dodgers fans after getting lit up by old team

The worst part of Zack Greinke's career since leaving the Dodgers has been the Dodgers. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Whether it’s with the Los Angeles Dodgers or not, Zack Greinke keeps delivering happy memories to the fans at Chavez Ravine.

The latest instance of that came on opening day, when the Dodgers just absolutely ripped into their former teammate to the tune of seven earned runs and four homers in just 3 2/3 innings.

By the time on Greinke exited in the fourth inning, the Dodgers were up 7-0 and went on to win, 12-5. He received a standing ovation from the home fans as he walked to the dugout.

Zack Greinke’s bad, bad time at Dodger Stadium

With his four home runs allowed Thursday, Greinke has now allowed 14 homers total in six starts at Dodger Stadium since joining the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has also allowed 28 earned runs in 34 innings, good for a 7.68 ERA.

For reference, Greinke allowed just 14 homers during his entire final season with the Dodgers.

One of those homers Thursday came via Corey Seager, who notched his first hit in 11 months in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Joc Pederson and Kiké Hernandez also chipped in two homers each. Thursday was Greinke’s roughest day at Dodger Stadium since Sept. 5, 2016, when he allowed five homers and eight earned runs.

Of course, it didn’t get much better for the D-backs once Greinke exited the game. The Dodgers would tack on four more home runs to tie a club record with eight on the day. The only other time the team has reached that mark: Shawn Green’s four-homer game.

Those eight homers also shattered the previous MLB record for opening day home runs of six. Safe to say the Dodgers are off to a good start.

