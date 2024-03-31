Zach Edey ties David Robinson's NCAA Tournament record for consecutive 20-points, 10-rebound games

With a made baby hook with his right hand — the kind of shot he has made countless times throughout his accomplished college career — Zach Edey did more than just give his Purdue basketball team a 40-39 lead over Tennessee with 18:45 remaining in the contest.

He made a little bit of history, too.

With that basket in the Boilermakers’ Elite Eight matchup with the Volunteers in Detroit, Edey moved to 21 points and 10 rebounds on the day, tying him with David Robinson for the most consecutive NCAA Tournament games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds (each with five).

Edey’s run began last season, with 21 points and 15 rebounds in Purdue’s stunning loss to 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, only the second such upset in NCAA Tournament history.

During that run, Edey hasn’t just been productive, but efficient. Heading into Sunday’s game, Edey had made 36 of his 54 shots (66.7%) during that streak. Against Tennessee, he's hoping to lead Purdue to its first Final Four since 1980.

Before moving on to a decorated NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs that earned him a spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Robinson was a college star at Navy, where he had five consecutive games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds across the 1986 and 1987 tournaments. That run was capped off by a 50-point, 13-rebound effort in 1987 in a first-round loss to Michigan. Robinson’s streak was very nearly longer, too. In his second and final game of the 1985 NCAA Tournament, he had 22 points and eight rebounds.

Most consecutive games with 20 points and 10 rebounds in NCAA Tournament history

Here’s a look at the list that Edey, along with Robinson, now tops:

T-1: Zach Edey, Purdue (5)

T-1: David Robinson, Navy (5)

T-3: Larry Bird, Indiana State (4)

T-4: Blake Griffin, Oklahoma (4)

T-4: Shane Battier, Duke (4)

T-4: Armen Gilliam, UNLV (4)

Zach Edey 20-point, 10-rebound NCAA Tournament streak

Here is how Edey has performed in each of the five games of his record-tying run leading up to the Tennessee matchup in the Elite Eight.

Games are from the 2024 NCAA Tournament unless otherwise noted:

21 points, 15 rebounds vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (2023)

30 points, 21 rebounds vs. Grambling

23 points, 14 rebounds vs. Utah State

27 points, 14 rebounds vs. Gonzaga

21 points, 10 rebounds vs. Tennessee*

* At the time he set record

