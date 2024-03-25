Can Zach Edey’s game translate to the NBA?
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, 3-time NBA champion Danny Green and NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek debate if the Purdue Boilermakers center can carry his game over to the pro level.
NBA fans can watch some of the best draft prospects in the NCAA tournament, but they might not be able to see the potential No. 1 pick.
Zach Edey can become the first person to win back-to-back national player of the year awards since Ralph Sampson did so in 1982.
Jason Fitz kicks off the show solo to get something off his chest about Russell Wilson's latest comments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. Fitz discusses Russell's persona and whether or not he has enough left in the tank to back up his ever-lofty goals for his career. Next, Fitz is joined by Sumer Sports VP and football analytics expert Eric Eager to take an analytical perspective on some of the bigger in-game decisions from the 2023 season and the NFL Combine (is the Combine as valuable to NFL teams as it's portrayed to be?) before diving into three NFL franchises on their way up and three on the way down and why the duo believe there's reason for optimism/pessimism.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Law Murray from The Athletic to talk about the G League Ignite shutting down, the perilous position of the Golden State Warriors, Doc Rivers’ reputation and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Concacaf's anti-discrimination protocols feel toothless at this point.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
If the wrong team takes Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter, Deion wants them to do what Eli Manning did in 2004 and request a trade.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the instant classic and finish between Houston and Texas A&M in the second round of March Madness. All three share their biggest takeaways from the first weekend of the tournament including Purdue's dominance so far and Kentucky's collapse against Oakland.
'Mock Draft Monday' makes its debut with Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft ahead. Every Monday leading up to the draft, Harmon will have one of the top mock drafters in the industry on the pod to break down their latest mock and share their favorite five picks and fits.
The Broncos are feeling frisky with that No. 12 pick.
Momentum had been building on the controversial proposal for months.
The Cowboys' challenge: Can they rely on their core trifecta to go all the way, when in recent postseasons they’ve struggled to go *any* of the way?
SDSU will get another shot at UConn on Thursday night in Boston after last year's national championship game.
The USMNT beat Mexico 2-0, dos a cero, yet again, on two gorgeous goals.
The second round tipped off with an upset, spoiling most of the remaining perfect brackets.
Clingan had 14 points, 14 rebounds and 8 blocks.
Portrayals of Wilson's hold on Pittsburgh's starting job have been overstated.
Jabari Smith Jr. and Kris Dunn threw punches at each other and were quickly ejected on Saturday night in Houston.
This is Duke's second-straight comeback after being down at halftime.
Creighton outscored Oregon 15-2 in the second OT.