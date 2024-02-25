Zach Edey dominates as Purdue basketball beats Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Once Purdue basketball lifted the lid off the basket, the Boilermakers were able to transform into their normal selves.

Purdue missed 12 of its first 17 shots at Crisler Arena on Sunday, falling into an early six-point hole.

The third-ranked Boilermakers were too good to let that bother them and responded by closing the first half making 13 of 23 shots to provide the surge needed in a 84-76 win over Michigan.

Purdue (25-3, 14-3) can now clinch at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title with a win Saturday against Michigan State.

Mackey North? There are a lot of Purdue basketball fans at Michigan

The Boilers put themselves in that situation on the strength of their rebounding versus the Wolverines.

Purdue grabbed 10 offensive rebounds in the first half, equaling Michigan's team total in that stretch, and used 15 second-chance points in the first half to build a 47-36 lead.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 25: Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts after a basket in the first half of a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Arena on February 25, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

It was over when

Despite Purdue's 18-6 run to close the first half, Michigan refused to fold.

The Boilermakers' advantage was rebounding and the unstoppable Zach Edey underneath.

Edey was able to get Michigan big men Tarris Reed Jr. and Will Tschetter in foul trouble, then feasted, making sure the gap never got closer than seven points over the final 11:15.

Dug McDaniel had a 3-pointer that could've cut Purdue's lead to five with 3:34 to go. It came out and appeared to be an easy offensive rebound for the Wolverines until Lance Jones ran it down, drawing Reed's fifth foul in the process.

Moments later, Mason Gillis drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put Purdue ahead 10 with 2:14 to go, feeling like the dagger.

Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) during an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Zach Edey watch

Making the case for another National Player of the Year, Edey dominated.

By halftime, the 7-foot-4 center had 19 points and 7 rebounds.

Edey continued to be unstoppable, scoring 35 points and adding 15 rebounds, including 8 offensive boards. Edey was 14 of 18 shooting.

3 stars

Mason Gillis, Purdue: The dominance on the glass in the first half is a credit to Gillis. The redshirt senior had 5 rebounds and 5 points in the first half. Gillis finished with 8 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

Lance Jones, Purdue: He's without question Purdue's most exciting player, but he's also provided a consistent offensive weapon. Jones provided 10 of his 15 points in the first half.

Braden Smith, Purdue: Just another typical triple-double flirtation for the sophomore point guard. Even though Smith didn't shoot it great (3 of 14), he'd finish with 11 points, 11 assists, 8 rebounds and 4 steals.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Zach Edey's 35 points, 15 boards lead Purdue basketball past Michigan