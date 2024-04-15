Zac Taylor on why he bought breakfast for Bengals fans: 'Wanted to show my appreciation'

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor isn't shy about his appreciation for the Greater Cincinnati community.

In an April 12 Enquirer letter to the editor, Tom Bobinger of Union Township shared a story about a recent encounter he and his wife, Kathy, had with Taylor while having breakfast at Tealside Diner in Batavia. According to Bobinger, Taylor paid for their breakfast and thanked them for supporting the Bengals.

"I told him that was not a problem. Been a fan since 1968. I proceeded to thank him for breakfast. What an awesome way to start my weekend," Bobinger wrote.

Taylor, whose neighbor made him aware of the letter to the editor, discussed the generous encounter in an April 15 press conference.

He explained he was attending his son Brooks' basketball tournament in Batavia when he and his other son, Luke, decided to grab breakfast at the local diner.

He then saw the couple dressed in Bengals gear and decided to spread some Who Dey love.

"It's fun interacting with people and seeing them wear Bengals gear. So it just felt like I wanted to show my appreciation," Taylor said.

The coach added he enjoys interacting with the community and may continue to pay it forward in the future.

"I know there's a lot of negativity in the world that can happen online, all that stuff. But face-to-face interactions that I've had with people in the community is 100% positive and supportive, and always appreciate that," Taylor said.

