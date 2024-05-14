Zac Blair out to make history at PGA Championship

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 sports) – Former BYU golfer Zac Blair has been home more lately after the birth of his third child, and he’s been practicing while he’s been in Utah ahead of this week’s PGA Championship.

“I’ve been playing a lot at home, which is fine,” said Blair, the reigning Utah Open champion. “I have had some kind of spurts of success out of that on the road. Hopefully everything kind of clicks and I have a good week.”

Blair had a good week two weeks ago when he teamed with his former Fremont High and BYU teammate Patrick Fishburn to finish fourth at the Zurich Classic. They had the lead going into the final round of this team event, but it slipped away from them before the eventually finished in a tie for fourth.

“If you would have told us at the beginning of the week, hey, you guys are going to take the ride, we obviously both would have taken it,” Blair said. “But at the same time, you always want to win. So it was tough, but we had a good time.”

A win there would have meant so much to each of their careers, but they hope they learned some valuable lessons from that experience.

“We both kind of went into it like, let’s just go have some fun,” Blair said. “Sometimes that’s kind of all it takes to play both of us. Hopefully, we both can kind of learn from that and just apply that to normal weeks on the road, and we can kind of get it going.”

He would like to get it going this week at the PGA Championship, which many consider the weakest of the four majors. But Blair said it’s still a major.

“I think the last handful of years it’s arguably kind of been one of the tougher tests, it seems like.,” Blair said. “I don’t know if that’s just based on the venues or the weather or whatever. But, obviously it should be a major.”

The venue this year is Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky. Blair has never played there, but he has visited. And when he plays there this week, he’ll be making history.

“I went to the PGA with my dad in 2000 when he was in the field,” Blair said. “So I think that’s pretty cool. I think a father and son have only really played a PGA [Championship] at the same place a handful of times ever, and you know, the history of the event. So I don’t really have any familiarity with the golf course other than that. But, I’m sure it’s really long and I’m sure it’s going to be tough, but I’m looking forward to it.”

The PGA Championship, the second major tournament of the year, tees off Thursday morning.

