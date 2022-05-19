Za’Darius Smith ‘can’t wait’ to see look on Aaron Rodgers’ face in Week 1

Za’Darius Smith isn’t shying away from the slated Week 1 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

After spending the previous three seasons for the team in green, he’ll have a chance to see things from the purple side. But more than anything, he’ll have a chance to look into the eyes of legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers as an opponent this time instead of a teammate.

“I can’t wait to get a chance to face them the first game and see that look on Aaron Rodgers’ face when he see me on the other side of the ball,” Smith said, when appearing on The Rich Eisen Show. “…It’s going to be a, ‘It’s good to see you again, but now, it’s not at practice.'”

Smith admitted to wanting to return to Green Bay in the interview, but the two sides weren’t able to come to a contractual agreement. So the two-time Pro Bowl linebacker was released into the wild, where he was offered a chance to play for a division rival.

It was hard to pass up an opportunity to team with Danielle Hunter on the defensive side of the ball and likely even harder to turn down a chance to play the Packers twice a year.

Now, Smith can show his former team what they missed out on by not re-signing him. There will be no red no-contact jersey for Rodgers on September 11 when he stares across the line of scrimmage at a familiar face in the No. 55 jersey.

The only difference this time is the hits will be real.

