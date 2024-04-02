'You've got to well round yourself': Holy Cross offensive lineman Christo Kelly makes right steps in leadership role

Holy Cross quarterback Joe Pesansky, left, takes a snap from Christo Kelly during spring practice last week.

WORCESTER — While winning the Irish stepdance contest during a timeout in the Patriot League women’s basketball championship game at the Hart Center on St. Patrick’s Day, Holy Cross offensive lineman Christo Kelly brought his own flair to the performance.

Kelly entertained with his somewhat traditional jigs and reels he learned as a young stepdancer at St. Francis Xavier School in his hometown of Wilmette, Illinois, and some breakdancing moves, like a freeze headstand, that he picked up last semester working toward his dance minor.

“Economics major, dance minor, football player,” Kelly said with a laugh before a recent spring practice. “You’ve got to well round yourself. That’s what Holy Cross is.”

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Kelly centered HC’s outstanding offensive line last season and helped the Crusaders rank in the top 10 nationally in rushing offense, total offense and scoring offense and capture a fifth straight PL crown.

In 2024, Kelly is the only returning starter from a great group that included all-league performers C.J. Hanson, Eric Schon, Luke Newman and Pat McMurtrie. Hanson is an NFL Draft hopeful.

“It’s kind of crazy having a bunch of guys leave,” Kelly said, “but we’re lucky enough to have guys who may not have started every game, but who have had a ton of game experience.”

Holy Cross football team member Christo Kelly won the Irish Dance contest during intermission of the Patriot League women's basketball final between HC and Boston University.

Fifth-year seniors Declan McCauley and Dalton Daddona are among those that played valuable backup roles on the OL the last couple of seasons, and there will be new opportunities for younger players like junior Cam Nolan of Oxford and St. John’s High, and sophomore Brad Blattner of Shrewsbury.

“The reality is you can’t not lose something when you lose that caliber of players,” first-year Holy Cross coach Dan Curran said. “Those guys played a lot of football, but there is something to be said for the other guys who have been in that room for a year or two now and have kind of seen what an elite level of play looks like, and those guys have risen to the occasion.

“They’ve done a really good job,” Curran said, “and they will create some competition in that room. All those guys have taken a big step forward, even the really young guys. There are seven or eight guys really battling to be the starters right now.”

New offensive line coach Patrick Denecke has established cohesion quickly, according to Kelly.

“He’s an unbelievable offensive line coach,” Kelly said. “He is allowing us to jell together, and we’re really hitting our stride.”

With Andrew Dresner in his first year as offensive coordinator and senior quarterback Joe Pesansky taking over the starting job, the Crusaders will have a new offense this season.

“It’s just a different play style,” Kelly said, “and we’re finding our rhythm, finding our identity. Being able to take the top off in the pass game is something we’re really going to be able to do this year, and something we’re really excited about.”

In 2023, Pesansky made two starts in place of All-America quarterback Matthew Sluka when Sluka was out with an injury. Against Lehigh and Fordham, Pesansky was a combined 31 of 52 for 495 yards and five touchdowns.

“That’s his floor,” Kelly said. “The sky’s the limit for him.”

Holy Cross' Christo Kelly, left, works with Sean Woods during football spring practice last week.

When Curran first arrived at Holy Cross in December, Kelly was among the leaders that immediately stood out to him.

“Not just in (the offensive line) room,” Curran said, “within the program. His teammates respect him. He’s bought into the community. He loves Holy Cross, and it’s evident when you’re around him.”

Kelly is following the lead of former Holy Cross stars like Dan Kuznetsov, Jacob Dobbs, Liam Anderson and Jake Reichwein.

“They are the guys that are kind of the foundation of the culture here at this school,” Kelly said. “I learned so much from them, and they made such an impact on our lives. We’re just trying to continue that tradition of excellence here. It’s so much fun doing it with these guys.”

During the HC women’s basketball team’s run to the Patriot League title this season, Kelly, usually wearing a white Holy Cross No. 53 basketball jersey, purple shorts and a black adidas headband, Pesansky and senior running back Jordan Fuller led the student-athlete cheering section from the front row behind the basket.

“Holy Cross is unique in that all of its sports team are really close together,” Kelly said. “We know how much work all of these teams put in. We see them; they see us. It gives us a deeper appreciation to see their product on the court or on the field. Supporting our friends, we have so much fun cheering them on.”

