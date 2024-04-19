YouTube star Wesley Bryan is rocking a mustache, has a new putter and, oh, is winning this week

The changes in Wesley Bryan’s life seem never-ending these days. Sure, the co-star of the Bryan Bros Golf YouTube channel is still creating crazy content, like when he and brother George recently tried to break 50 from the front tees at Aiken Golf Club, just a half-hour east of Augusta National.

But Bryan and his wife Elizabeth just welcomed a third baby girl into the world eight weeks ago, he’s dropped a new putter in his bag and he’s sporting a new facial hair look.

How is all this change affecting his golf game?

Just wonderfully, thanks.

Bryan followed up a 63 in the opening round of the Corales Puntacana Championship with a second-round 66 on Friday, one that included him going 4 under on the day’s final three holes to get to 15 under at the event’s midpoint.

The week in the Dominican Republic started with a new L.A.B. putter that has Bryan leading the field in putting through two days at Puntacana Resort and Club.

“This is week one with the L.A.B. in the bag. It cooperated, it’s going to stay in there for the forever future at this point, that’s what it feels like,” Bryan said. “I just saw a lot of people that are switching to it and I was like, man, I’ve got to at least give it a try.

“To be fair, it’s a little bit polarizing on the internet and a lot of people love it or hate it, whatever. Art, science, whatever it is, I just wanted to try it.”

Bryan’s consecutive low rounds have him in a good position to claim his second PGA Tour title as Justin Lower continued his run of solid play and is a stroke behind Bryan at 14 under, but the field drops off from there. Coincidentally, Bryan’s first win came back in 2017 at the RBC Heritage, where the top players are playing this week without him.

But he’s shown no signs of holding a grudge. In fact, he and his burgeoning family seem to be living the life at the beachside resort. Bryan said his crew spent plenty of time at the pool on Thursday and the group was planning to hit the nearby lagoon on Friday.

“I don’t know how life gets any better than that, honestly,” he said.

As for his new look, Bryan said the new mustache came by circumstance, but it’s potentially a look he could stick with. Especially if he continues to play like he has thus far this week. Bryan missed the cut in his only other PGA Tour start this year in Puerto Rico and missed the cut in 11 of 19 starts last season.

“It started with a beard to start the week and my wife, she doesn’t like when I have a beard, so I said I would shave it off,” he said. “I brought a really bad razor blade down here and a trimmer and anything so I tackled the cheeks a few days ago and it was brutal, and I went for the chin yesterday. Now unfortunately I think the stache is here to stay for the rest of the week.

“Sorry, Elizabeth … but I feel like until we shoot over par or whatever, then we’ll shave it off, but right now it’s here to stay. Shout out, Carson Young.”

