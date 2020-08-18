Your 2020 Fantasy Football All-Floor Team: Want to avoid risk? Draft these seven players

One of the biggest keys to successful roster construction is balance. It’s important to insure high ceiling players with solid floor options.

Last week I outlined a squad teeming with upside. This go-around, however, I’m playing it safe.

These guys may not be flashy, but they offer security. And in a season like 2020, continuity and consistency are key.

Behold, my All Floor Team.

All Floor Team:

QB: Matt Ryan

RB: David Montgomery

RB: Jordan Howard

WR: Tyler Boyd

WR: Jamison Crowder

TE: Jared Cook

FLEX: James White

Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Over the past decade, Ryan has fallen outside of the top-10 fantasy producers at the position just a single time (2017, QB14). When paired with Dirk Koetter, he’s posted overall FF finishes of QB5 (2012), QB10 (2013 — Julio Jones limited to just 5 games), QB7 (2014), and QB8 (2019), managing an average of 4,598 yards and 28 TDs per campaign. Last year, under Koetter’s direction, Ryan led an offense that called the most passing plays per game (45.9, QB1) while averaging nearly 300 yards per contest (QB5) and top-three numbers in completed air yards (2,842).

Even though Austin Hooper and Devonta Freeman were replaced by All Upside Squad members Hayden Hurst and Todd Gurley, Ryan heads into 2020 with a comfortable amount of continuum. Also returning for the Falcons (no reported COVID opt-outs) are all five starting offensive linemen, whose health should keep Matty Ice upright and tame the 48 sacks he took in 2019. Given years of consistency and minimal change from last year, it is entirely likely that Ryan throws for another 4,600 yards and 28 TDs, making him a prime target for risk-averse managers looking to lock up the position in the late-sixth/early seventh rounds.

David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

There’s no denying Montgomery struggled with inefficiency in his rookie campaign, posting a true carry rate of 3.5 YPC (RB56) and a production premium of -23.2 (RB69). Yet his numbers absolutely improved as the year progressed. Over the first eight games of the season, Monty averaged 14 carries per game, but over the last eight weeks of 2019 that number went up to 16.25 attempts per contest. Additionally, he became more efficient with those attempts, improving his yards created average by 50 percent from Weeks 8-17.

It’s therefore reasonable to expect the second-year back to further his development as a rusher, especially given the lack of competition in this backfield and, consequently, the volume he’ll receive. I know he’s been touted as a bust, and given the hype surrounding him at the top of 2019 that feels justified, but he closed out his rookie campaign as the RB25 in fantasy. This go-around he’s coming off of draft boards as the RB26. It’s completely reasonable to expect Monty to do just as well — if not better — in his sophomore effort, providing him with a sturdy floor as a flex player possessing RB2 potential.

Will David Montgomery shed his bust label? (Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge) More

Jordan Howard, RB, Miami Dolphins

Breida is the flashy pick with high-end speed and fire burst coming from an uber-friendly scheme and (brief) postseason appearance. Howard is the dull plodder with bad hands who’s now on his third team in five years. #FootballTwitter remains divided on which of these backs will prove to be the more valuable, though recent reports suggest Howard will carry the load for Miami. Volume — even when it’s not pretty — remains king, making Howard the safer bet.

Limited to a max of 15 carries (Weeks 1 and 9), Breida averaged just ten totes per contest in 2019, forever in a timeshare with a banged-up (or bad) Tevin Coleman. Howard, on the other hand, not only touched the ball with more frequency last season but also posted at least 6 goal line attempts and cleared 7 scores for the second straight season. Players who “fall into the end zone” may not be explosive or exciting, but they put up points. A veteran gremlin available in the 10th round of fantasy drafts, Howard has a shot at upwards of 8 TDs, which can’t as confidently be said for Breida or J.K. Dobbins or Phillip Lindsay … all of whom are being selected around the same time.