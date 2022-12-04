Young Vikings fan is shirtless, blinged-out channeling Kirk Cousins

This is beyond fantastic.

It is one thing to be a fan of a team when you are young. It is another when you take it to the level of this supporter of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.

Check out the bling and look of this guy at the New York Jets-Vikings game on Sunday.

Credit to those who let him become Lil’ Kirk and him for pulling it off.

What the Vikings need now is to arrange a photo with the quarterback in his bling and this Purple fan.

I’m frightened by the trajectory of Kirk Cousins’ bling celebrations if they continue to win. #cousins #nfl pic.twitter.com/RwpOdbBWae — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) November 7, 2022

The story behind @KirkCousins8 and the bling 💎@Kristina_Pink tells the story … with the chain itself 👀 pic.twitter.com/lS7qzuYRr8 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire