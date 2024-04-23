The young Dons forward leading way in SWPL top scorer race

With just five games left of the SWPL season things are heating up at the top and bottom of the table.

The race to be crowned top scorer is also delivering twists and turns after being dominated by strikers from top-six clubs for much of the season.

Hibs' Jorian Baucom and Rio Hardy had been swapping places at the top of the charts but since the split a new contender has entered the fray.

Aberdeen's Bayley Hutchison is now the surprise name leading the way, with her hat-trick against Dundee United at the weekend taking her tally to 24 goals.

The Dons currently occupy seventh spot in the SWPL and are in the in-form team in the bottom half, netting 11 times in their last three games.

Hutchison is closely followed by Celtic's Amy Gallacher on 22 goals, with Baucom and Hardy both on 21. Can the 20-year-old Dons forward keep them at bay during the run-in?