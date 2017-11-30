You'll never guess who JLo endorsed as the next Yankees manager

Jennifer Lopez believes Alex Rodriguez should be the Yankees’ next manager. (AP Photo)

The New York Yankees still don’t have a manager, and everyone has an opinion on how that vacancy must be filled. We’re not just talking about rabid fans or hot-taking radio hosts. Pop icon Jennifer Lopez offered up her thoughts on the situation Thursday, and you’ll never guess who she supports as the team’s next skipper.

According to JLo, the Yankees should hire Alex Rodriguez! Are you shocked? We hope not. We hope you detected our sarcasm.

Lopez tweeted out support for her boyfriend with a link to a Beyond the Box Score article titled “The best and only choice for Yankees manager is obvious.” The article focused on A-Rod, as you might expect.





Beyond the Box Score is described as a “Saber-Slanted Baseball Community” on its website, so this confirms that Jennifer Lopez is true-SABR. When she’s not in the studio, she’s trying to sort out which version of WAR is best and whether defensive metrics can be trusted. That’s canon.

As far as we know, A-Rod has not interviewed for the Yankees position just yet. And given his history there, it seems unlikely he’ll get a shot.

But his name continues to come up after general manager Brian Cashman refused to rule out any names in his initial press conference after Joe Girardi was let go.

It’s easy to mockingly throw out Rodriguez’s name due to the drama it would bring, but it’s also worth noting he’s developed into a knowledgeable television analyst. We’ve seen plenty of other former players turn to broadcasting and use it as a stepping stone to a manager spot. Just look at new Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Hey, the Yankees have already shown a willingness to bring in similar candidates. Aaron Boone is a former Yankee who turned to broadcasting when he retired. The team has already talked to him. Carlos Beltran hasn’t had time to take a TV job yet and the team brought him in as well. A-Rod wouldn’t really be an odd interview choice for them.

And yet, it will never happen. We have a hard time seeing the Yankees budge on this one, even if JLo and her 44 million Twitter followers are behind the move.

