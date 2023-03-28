New York offensive lineman Rowan Byrne is now a four-star recruit according to On3.

A class of 2025 recruit, Byrne is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive tackle from Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.). On3 has Byrne as the No. 225 player in the nation as well as the top recruit in next year’s class out of New York.

Byrne has had a very solid recruitment, with an offer list that includes Boston College, UConn, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Syracuse. Last week, he was offered by Maryland.

On3 is one of four major recruiting services along with ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

Last week, he told Rutgers Wire that Pittsburgh and Rutgers are recruiting him the hardest.

Byrne cited his relationship with former Iona Prep quarterback Ajani Sheppard, now at Rutgers, as helping to further his relationship with the program. He also pointed to a growing relationship with Rutgers offensive line coach Pat Flaherty.

A former NFL coach, Flaherty won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants as their offensive line coach.

“Coach Flaherty is great, you can’t deny he knows what he’s doing he’s coached some amazing offensive lines and won Super Bowls,” Byrne told Rutgers Wire last week. “I talked with him back last time I visited, and I’m excited to sit down more and talk when I get back out.”

