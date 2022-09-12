New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 2 game?

The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 2 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Browns are a 5.5-point favorite in the game.

More: NFL Week 2 picks, predictions: Who wins each Week 2 NFL game?

The Arizona Republic: Browns 24, Jets 16

Jeremy Cluff writes: "We admit that we may have severely underestimated the Browns going into the season. They'll be 2-0 after Week 2, even amid the Deshaun Watson distraction."

Bookies.com: Take the under in Jets vs. Browns game

Bill Speros writes: "The Browns open at home with Jacoby Brissett at QB coming off a win at Carolina. This game could be the 2022-23 debut of Jets QB Zach Wilson, or Mike White. Wilson faces up to four weeks out but could return sooner. Joe Flacco was terrible against the Ravens and booed off the field at MetLife on Sunday in a 24-9 loss. The line has bulged from Cleveland -5 to Cleveland -6.5. The Browns could cover and still keep this total under the 40.5 points."

More: NFL Week 2 odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/under for Week 2 NFL schedule games

Will the Cleveland Browns move to 2-0 on the season with a win over the New York Jets in NFL Week 2?

Draft Kings: Browns will cover vs. Jets

It writes: "The Jets simply aren’t good with Flacco under center, and Jacoby Brissett showed he could at least make enough plays to win the game. The Browns have the better defense and should be able to cover this spread."

ESPN: Browns have a 74.4% chance to win the game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Jets a 25.3% shot at picking up the victory.

More: NFL Week 2 schedule, television information: How to watch Week 2 NFL games

Pro Football Network: Take the Browns against the spread vs. Jets

BJ Rudell writes: "The Browns looked terrific last season thanks to a run-dominant offense that masked significant shortcomings in the passing game. Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers mirrored that winning strategy. As long as Joe Flacco is quarterbacking, the Jets will have only narrow paths to victory. Despite Cleveland’s own QB limitations, they’re good enough to win this one by at least a touchdown."

Story continues

ATS.IO: Go with the Browns to cover vs. Jets

Jay Sanin writes: "The Jets simply could not move the ball against the Ravens to start their season. They went 2/14 on third downs in Week 1, converting just 14.3% of their third down opportunities. Against a Browns team that is so strong up front on both sides of the ball, the Jets are going to continue to have issues converting third downs and that is going to help the Browns run away with this contest."

More: NFL power rankings Week 2: Cardinals, Bengals, Patriots, Packers plummet after Week 1 losses

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns picks, predictions NFL Week 2 game