New York Giants sign ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson

Wide receiver Allen Robinson totaled 280 yards on 34 catches last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

May 9 (UPI) -- Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson, who spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants, the team announced Thursday.

Robinson totaled 280 yards on 34 catches in 17 starts last season for the Steelers. The Steelers released the 10-year veteran in March, resulting in a savings of $10 million against their salary cap.

Robinson, 30, entered the league as a second-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft. He logged a career-high 1,400 yards and league-best 14 touchdowns on 80 catches in 2015, en route to his lone Pro Bowl selection.

The former Penn State star signed with the Chicago Bears in 2018. He went on to log a career-high 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six scores in 16 games for the Bears in 2020.

Robinson signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. He was then traded Robinson to the Steelers last off-season. Robinson totaled 562 catches for 7,028 yards and 43 scores through his first 127 appearances in the NFL.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson (L) spent four seasons with the Chicago Bears. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

He will now join a Giants wide receiver group that includes Malik Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, veteran Darius Slayton and third-year pass-catcher Wan'Dale Robinson. Jalin Hyatt, a third-round pick by the Giants in 2023, also will compete for snaps.