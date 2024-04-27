New York City FC takes shutout streak into matchup against Charlotte FC

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — Charlotte FC (3-4-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (3-4-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDTBETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE NYCFC -115, Charlotte FC +313, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goalsBOTTOM LINE: New York City FC heads into a matchup against Charlotte FC after securing two straight shutout wins.NYCFC is 3-2-2 in conference matchups. NYCFC is 1-3 in games decided by one goal.Charlotte is 3-2-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is fifth in the Eastern Conference drawing 44 corner kicks, averaging 4.9 per game.The teams match up on Saturday for the second time this season. Charlotte won the last meeting 1-0.TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Rodriguez has scored four goals for NYCFC. Julian Fernandez has two goals and one assist.Patrick Agyemang has scored two goals for Charlotte. Iuri Tavares has one goal and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: NYCFC: Averaging 1.0 goal, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Charlotte: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.2 goals per game

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Jovan Mijatovic (injured), Talles Magno (injured), Maxi Moralez (injured).

Charlotte: Brandon Cambridge (injured), Benjamin Bender (injured), Adilson Malanda (injured), Nathan Byrne (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

