Yet another Michigan football backup linebacker enters transfer portal

It appears to be something of an epidemic in Ann Arbor — if you’re not likely in the two-deep and play the linebacker position, you may look to seek playing time elsewhere.

Michigan football has had success in recruiting linebackers from the transfer portal in each of the last two years, with Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham coming aboard. But this cycle, the Wolverines have now lost three linebackers to the transfer portal. It started with true freshman Jeremiah Beasley, an early enrollee, opting to enter the portal late last week. On Monday, former four-star Semaj Bridgeman joined him. Now, a sophomore — former three-star Hayden Moore — is also entering the portal.

Michigan linebacker Hayden Moore has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. Three-star recruit in the 2023 class. https://t.co/VNvB2Ek6qR pic.twitter.com/QKtYXIkTJn — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) April 30, 2024

Tuesday marks the last day this session of the transfer portal remains open.

Moore was committed to Nebraska originally but flipped his commitment just before early signing day in December 2022. The 2023 pledge was ranked No. 1,166 overall per the 247Sports Composite for that recruiting year.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire