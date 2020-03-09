Yay or nay? New Los Angeles Rams logo leaks, and it looks like the other L.A. team

At first glance, the logo that leaked over the weekend seems like an alternate Los Angeles Chargers logo.

But no, the logo on the hat that made its rounds on the internet this weekend is actually the Los Angeles Rams’ new logo. The Rams had been teasing a logo redesign on social media, and apparently this is it:

So this #Rams new logo hat that leaked on Reddit is legitimate. That’s the new logo. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/mTZMeseS2f — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 8, 2020

Ah, yes, if you look hard enough you can see it’s the familiar Rams horn and not a bolt. Still.

Assuming this logo is legit, the initial reviews didn’t go over well. Of course, it’s 2020 on social media and everyone hates everything new, so maybe it’ll just take people a while to get used to it.

The new Rams logo looks like it’s from a tv show about pro football and they didn’t have rights from the NFL pic.twitter.com/NXL6uf0Y6X — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) March 8, 2020

It’ll take some time. The Rams’ look has become fairly iconic through the years. They were the first NFL team with a design on their helmets, when Rams halfback Fred Gehrke painted the horns on the team’s plain helmets before the 1948 season. A uniform redesign, in conjunction with the team moving into its new stadium this season, was announced a couple months ago.

This just probably isn’t the first impression the team wanted to make.