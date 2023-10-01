Yankees takeaways from Saturday’s 5-2 win over Royals, including Frankie Montas' 2023 debut

Sep 4, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Frankie Montas was effective in his 2023 debut and got the win in relief as the Yankees beat the Royals, 5-2, on Saturday night in Kansas City.

New York (82-79) clinched their 31st consecutive winning season with the victory.

Here are the takeaways…

Clarke Schmidt, in his final start of the season, had some tough luck in the first inning. After a leadoff walk, a two-out single went past first baseman Jake Bauers and Gleyber Torres at second to put runners at the corners. Then Nelson Velazquez blooped a single in front of Everson Pereira in left to drive in the game’s first run.

Schmidt would grind through until the third inning when Salvador Perez launched his 23rd homer of the year to put the Royals up 2-0. The young right-hander would only go one more inning before being pulled by Aaron Boone.

In his final regular season start, Schmidt went four innings (64 pitches), giving up two runs on eight hits, no walks and striking out three.

-The Yankees offense was shut out until the fourth. Back-to-back walks to leadoff the inning were almost wasted when Oswald Peraza and Kyle Higashioka struck out. Oswaldo Cabrera, however, singled to put the Yankees on the board. Everson Pereira would follow with an RBI single of his own to tie the game 2-2.

The game would remain tied until the sixth when Estevan Florial blooped a single to center field to score Higashioka from second base and give the Yanks a 3-2 lead. The catcher reached on a leadoff single and was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Cabrera. The Yankees would get Torres up with the bases loaded in the inning. The second baseman worked back from an 0-2 count to drop a two-run single in front of the center fielder.

-Frankie Montas, who was activated from the 60-day IL prior to Saturday’s game, came out in relief in the fifth inning to make his 2023 debut. He last pitched in the postseason in October and had shoulder surgery in February.

Montas would pitch a scoreless fifth but would get into trouble in the sixth. After back-to-back hits to lead off, Montas struck out Logan Porter swinging with men on second and third and no one out. Boone brought in Gregg Weissert for Montas who struck out Nick Pratto and Maikel Garcia to keep the score 5-2 Yankees after six.

Montas went 1.1 innings, but was hampered by a pitch count. He threw 25 pitches, giving up two hits and one walk.

- In the ninth, with the score 5-2 Yankees, New York would get the first two batters on after back-to-back infield singles. After Peraza struck out, Higashioka reached on an error that loaded the bases. Cabrera popped out and Pereira hit a rocket to first base but Pratto scooped it up to end the threat.



Although they won, the Yankees were not clutch again. They went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base.



-DJ LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a triple, a walk, a run and a stolen base. Higashioka, in perhaps his final start with the Yankees, finished 2-for-5 with a run scored.





What’s Next

The Yankees finish the regular season Sunday when they go up against the Royals in Kansas City. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

The Yankees will send Michael King (4-7, 2.50 ERA). He will be opposed by RHP Zack Greinke (1-15, 5.18 ERA).



