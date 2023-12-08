Yankees sign Billy McKinney and Anthony Misiewicz to minor league deals: report

The Yankees have signed outfielder Billy McKinney and left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz to minor league deals, reports Jack Curry of YES.

McKinney, 29, had a solid showing in 48 games with the Yanks in 2023, slashing .227/.320/.406 with six homers.

He has bounced around the league since making his big league debut with New York in 2018, having stints with the Blue Jays, Brewers, Mets, Dodgers, and A's.

A career .209/.284/.390 hitter, McKinney is capable of playing all three corner outfield spots and first base.

Misiewicz, 29, has pitched for the Mariners, Royals, Diamondbacks, Tigers, and Yankees during a four-year MLB career that began in 2020 with Seattle.

He appeared in three games for the Yanks in 2023.

During his career, Misiewicz has a 4.71 ERA (3.92 FIP) and 1.41 WHIP with 113 strikeouts in 114.2 innings over 130 relief appearances.