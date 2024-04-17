Yankees take road slide into matchup with the Blue Jays

New York Yankees (12-6, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (10-8, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Marcus Stroman (1-1, 2.12 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (0-2, 11.57 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -112, Blue Jays -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees visit the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game road slide.

Toronto has a 6-2 record in home games and a 10-8 record overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .356 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

New York has a 12-6 record overall and an 8-4 record on the road. The Yankees have gone 7-2 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jays have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner has a .360 batting average to lead the Blue Jays, and has seven doubles and a home run. Cavan Biggio is 11-for-31 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Alex Verdugo has five doubles, two home runs and five RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 11-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by four runs

Yankees: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.